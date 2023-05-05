Glen Matlock struggles with rhyme for King in new version of God Save The Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glen Matlock struggles with rhyme for King in new version of God Save The Queen

By Press Association
Glen Matlock (Matt Crossick/PA)
Glen Matlock (Matt Crossick/PA)

Former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock appears to be struggling to rework the lyrics for God Save The Queen ahead of performing a new version on the day of the coronation.

The singer-songwriter will be at the 100 Club in London on Saturday where he will perform God Save The King.

Matlock told the PA news agency: “When you start changing one word, you’ve got to change them all.

“There’s not that many words that kind of rhyme nicely (with king) apart from bling, ming, it’s not great.

“I’ll probably just sort of make it up as I go along, so if you want to find out what the new lyrics might be, you better come on down because it’ll probably be on the spur of the moment.”

Matlock, whose performance is listed on London City Hall’s programme of royal festivities in the capital this weekend, said he is “passionately ambivalent” about the monarchy.

Sex Pistols released their anti-authoritarian hit in 1977 to mark the silver jubilee of the late Queen, and it was banned by the BBC.

The song surged to number two in the UK singles chart despite being the only track in history to be listed with a blank title to avoid offence.

The band promoted the record on their own jubilee boat trip along the Thames, which ended in their arrest, and it was re-released last year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Matlock said he will not watch the King and Queen Consort being crowned at Westminster Abbey as he will be “deciding what shirt to wear” and doing a sound check on Saturday.

Asked what he thinks of the coronation’s pomp and ceremony, Matlock said: “There’s just so many people in destitution at the moment in this country.

“I think it’s kind of rubbing their noses in it a little bit. It’s all a distraction but that’s the country we live in.

“Yeah, two sides of the coin, and I’m sort of somewhere floating between the middle. I will not go down The Mall.

“I think things are bleak for a lot of people and I think the royal family is, like, kind of pretty much the same as Love Island or (The) X Factor. They’re kind of the opium of the masses, just keeping people quiet, I think.

“This is England and that’s the way it is, what can I do about it? I just can rail against it every now and then.”

Matlock has been touring as new wave band Blondie’s bassist and released his latest album Consequences Coming in April.

He said: “(Blondie) have a great body of work, they’re interesting.

“Chris Stein – who isn’t touring any more, but was one of the founding members – he doesn’t describe them as a pop group, he calls them an art project, and I can see what he means.

“They’ve always kind of pushed the envelope for their particular idiom.”

