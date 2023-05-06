Spanish Queen wore Beckham dress also seen on Kendall Jenner to palace reception

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen of Spain wore a Victoria Beckham dress, a design previously worn by reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner, to a reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the coronation.

Showing her support for British design talent, Letizia teamed the green gathered-waist midi dress with a black clutch bag and court heels.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrive for a reception at Buckingham Palace (Danny Lawson/PA)

Accompanying her husband, King Felipe, at the event for overseas coronation guests, Letizia, 50, added a glittering bow-shaped brooch and drop earrings.

“Her Majesty the Queen of Spain looks incredible!!! Wearing one of my dresses!!” Beckham wrote on Instagram.

The dress, in parrot green, costing £850, is sold out on the Victoria Beckham website.

From the designer’s SS23 collection, it was previously worn by US star Jenner during a visit to Dubai, where she teamed it with long black latex gloves and knee-high boots.

The cap-sleeved dress debuted on the SS23 runway in Paris, modelled by Bella Hadid and paired with a tasselled clutch bag.

Pop star-turned-fashion designer Beckham, 49, launched her eponymous fashion label in 2008.

The former Spice Girl’s designs have recently been worn by celebrities including Michelle Obama, Florence Pugh and the Princess of Wales.