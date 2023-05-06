Penny Mordaunt praised for sword-carrying duty during King’s coronation service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Penny Mordaunt praised for sword-carrying duty during King’s coronation service

By Press Association
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt held ceremonial swords for more than an hour (Victoria Jones/PA)
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt held ceremonial swords for more than an hour (Victoria Jones/PA)

Penny Mordaunt has been praised for her conduct during the King’s coronation ceremony, where she held ceremonial swords for more than an hour.

As Lord President of the Council she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King – the first time it has been carried and presented by a woman.

Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, she held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service.

King Charles III coronation
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt during the ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)

Notable figures including a number of fellow MPs praised her, with Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeting: “Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show. #Coronation.”

Author and columnist Caitlin Moran also commented on the social media buzz around Ms Mordaunt’s role, saying: “Penny Mordaunt’s sword is the “Pippa Middleton’s Bum” of the Coronation.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant quipped in a tweet: “The Penny is mightier than the sword.”

Following the coronation, Ms Mordaunt said said she was “honoured” to have been part of the event.

She said: “I’m very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier.

“Huge and heartfelt thanks to all who made this so remarkable. I’m so proud of you all and the King and Queen today.”

Speaking to The Times’ Red Box Politics podcast ahead of the ceremony, she also disclosed she had been “doing some press-ups” in preparation for her sword-carrying role.

Ms Mordaunt, who is also the Leader of the House of Commons, explained: “The Lord President of the Council is really the chairman of the King’s Privy Council.

“It used to be the executive for the King, and it still does a lot of business and it’s an important part of our constitution and the authority that we have in Parliament.

“On the day I am representing the King’s authority, and I am going to be doing a number of things.”

She added that she had been practising in rehearsals with weighted replicas and that her experience in the Navy had helped prepare her for standing for long periods of time without fainting.

King Charles III coronation
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt (Yui Mok/PA)

She carried the 17th-century Sword of State in procession to the abbey.

Its silver-gilt hilt features the form of a lion and unicorn and the wooden scabbard is covered in red velvet with silver-gilt rose, thistle and fleur-de-lis emblems.

Later in the ceremony Ms Mordaunt exchanged the Sword of State for the Jewelled Sword of Offering and delivered it to the archbishop.

The second sword was briefly clipped to the King’s coronation sword belt and then after a proclamation by the archbishop, the King stepped forward and offered up the sword.

It was then placed on the altar and redeemed with “redemption money” by Ms Mordaunt.

The sword was later drawn and she carried it in its “naked” form – without its scabbard – before the King for the rest of the service.

The Jewelled Sword of Offering has a hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds and a scabbard decorated with jewelled roses, thistles and shamrocks.

It symbolises royal power and being able to decide between good and evil, and the King accepting his duty and knightly virtues.

Asked about being around the King with a “big pointy sword”, Ms Mordaunt admitted she did feel “a terrible weight of responsibility”.

King Charles III coronation
Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt during the coronation ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Discussing how she feels the ceremony fits into modern life, Ms Mordaunt added: “I think this is really important to the country. I think the monarchy survives and persists because it adapts and it changes and it’s always relevant.

“And I think that in this coronation, yes, it is going to be royal and marvellous and mystical and spiritual and everything that you would expect it to be, but it will be modern as well.

“And there’s always great chat before an event like this, has it gone too far one way? Has it gone too far the other way? And we always get it absolutely spot on.

“And I think that it’s an important moment for the country. I think the country is proud of the monarchy and the royal family and the service they play.

“They provide stability, we saw that most profoundly last year. And they provide continuity and I think as far as how we’re known by the rest of the world, they’re a huge part of our story.

“I just hope everyone has an amazing weekend, I know that is what the King would wish.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…