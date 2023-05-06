Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall dub coronation ‘Tory Glastonbury’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall dub coronation ‘Tory Glastonbury’

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall (Suzan Moore/PA)
Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall (Suzan Moore/PA)

Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall have joked about the King’s coronation live on BBC Radio 2, with comedian Whitehall describing it as a “Tory Glastonbury”.

The pair were discussing how Jack’s mother and father, Hilary and Michael Whitehall, were celebrating the historic service on Saturday morning when they made the quip.

Asked how his 83-year-old TV producer father Michael was feeling about the big day, Jack said: “Obviously for him, he’s very excited about this because the coronation is like Tory Glastonbury – it’s a huge event.”

The Bad Education Movie World Premiere – London
Michael and Hilary Whitehall (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Winkleman, who presents a Saturday morning show on the station, jokingly agreed with the sentiment, adding that it was like a “Tory Christmas”.

Jack also revealed that his actress mother, who he described as a “royal enthusiast”, had been camped out for three days at The Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the ceremony to secure herself a prime spot in the crowd.

He said: “My news at 10 – coronation themed – is that my mum camped out on The Mall and is down there right now, she’s been there for three days. She got there three days early on her own, obviously not with my dad.

“I mean, to be fair, I think that’s what happens when you’ve been married to my dad for over 30 years, you would rather have 72 hours in a tent in The Mall with a load of randoms rather than spending another second with Michael Whitehall.”

King Charles III coronation
The King during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

The stand-up added that she was “fully prepared for everything” including being loaded with pepper spray “in case Holly and Phil tried to barge past her at the last minute”.

In September, This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby faced a backlash after claims they skipped the queue for the late Queen’s lying in state.

Hilary and Michael Whitehall rose back to prominence in recent years after featuring alongside their son Jack in the Netflix series Travels With My Father.

The BBC and representatives for Claudia Winkleman and Jack Whitehall have been contacted for comment.

