Hugh Bonneville: Each generation needs to make its own definition of monarchy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hugh Bonneville: Each generation needs to make its own definition of monarchy

By Press Association
Hugh Bonneville backstage at the Coronation Concert (Ian West/PA)
Hugh Bonneville backstage at the Coronation Concert (Ian West/PA)

Hugh Bonneville has hailed the King’s coronation as an “extraordinary” event, but thinks the challenge for the future of the monarchy will be to allow the next generation to define what it means to them.

The Downton Abbey and Paddington star, 59, will be hosting the star-studded Coronation Concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday evening which will feature performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The King and Queen and other members of the royal family will join around 20,000 members of the public at the event to continue the celebrations after their crowning at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

King Charles III coronation
Nicole Scherzinger backstage at the Coronation Concert (Ian West/PA)

Reflecting on his thoughts surrounding the royal family ahead of the concert, he told the PA news agency: “I think each generation will need to make its own definition of what monarchy means.

“And I think that is the challenge for the future. In our ever-changing world, where does the monarchy stand? What does it mean?

“I mean, for my generation, and for my parents’ generation, it was the glue that bound our nations together, and that glue will need to shift and evolve in order to keep the strength that it’s had in the past.”

Bonneville said he thought the coronation service was “extraordinary” and admitted that he found the moment the King swapped his “robes of status and honour” for a simple white shirt for the private anointing as “particularly touching”.

He added: “It’s a crazy old service, it’s strange to think how it’s accreted over the years, over the centuries to what it is today and it obviously will have a new meaning, a different meaning for our generation, the generation that witnessed it with the late majesty.

“I found it moving and an extraordinary change-marker in the sand for our culture and for our generation.”

King Charles III coronation
Amanda Holden and Gareth Malone backstage at the Coronation Concert(Ian West/PA)

The actor added that he feels the concert this evening will be a “magical” way to continue the festivities.

The show in Windsor will also see performances by DJ Pete Tong, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Ahead of the event, BBC Radio 1 DJ Tong revealed Charles specifically requested Ibiza classics songs as part of his coronation concert.

He told PA: “He wanted Ibiza classics, that was very specific.

“And then they asked us to suggest a couple of songs so we suggested three or four, and he came back with one of them and that’s the one that’s starting the show, so they very much had an involvement in what they wanted us to perform.”

US singer Scherzinger said she felt like a Disney princess when she was in rehearsals for her rendition of Reflection, which was written and produced for Disney’s 1998 animated film Mulan.

“Now that I’m here, it just feels really surreal. Being on the ground and having Windsor Castle as your backdrop is the dream,” she added.

King Charles III coronation
Olly Murs is among the star-studded guest list (Ian West/PA)

Singer and former X Factor runner-up Murs admitted his family thought it was an April Fool’s prank when he told them he would be performing at the concert.

Also on the night, choirmaster Gareth Malone will conduct the 300-strong Coronation Choir, which he hopes will be his moment to redeem himself after he suffered a major technical issue when he performed in front of the King during a Royal Variety Performance.

He recalled: “I performed at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the then-Prince Charles and my backing track went completely wrong and so the whole thing fell apart and it was the worst ever performance I’ve ever had in my whole career.

“For years I wouldn’t use any technology and I’m hoping that I’m going to lay that ghost to rest this very night.”

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang are also on the bill.

Lang told PA it was a “tremendous honour” to be on the bill with “many great artists from different parts of the world to celebrate music and love for music”.

Reflecting on how the coronation was viewed in China, he added: “It’s a big country and people have different opinions but I think from what I see from the media, it’s basically quite positive from the media.

“There’s a lot of pictures from it and they talk about it a lot because of the music so I would say overall it was a positive feedback.”

King Charles III coronation
Tom Cruise will make an appearance via video (Steve Parsons/PA)

Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls, singer Sir Tom Jones and former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse will also make an appearance via video.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary character Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and winner of The Piano TV talent show, 13-year-old Lucy, will also perform.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Stella McCartney will deliver a spoken word performance with a conservation theme which will reflect her and the King’s “shared passion for environmental sustainability”, the BBC has said.

Her performance will be part of a broader nature-themed section of the concert which will also include a rendition of a 1980s hit by classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench and London-based singer-songwriter Zak Abel alongside a house orchestra, band and choir.

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will also deliver a spoken-word performance.

If These Walls Could Sing UK premiere – London
Stella McCartney will deliver a spoken word performance with a conservation theme (Ian West/PA)

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Former Desert Island Discs and Crimewatch presenter Kirsty Young will anchor the special live broadcast of the concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle after reporting from a studio at Buckingham Palace on Saturday’s coronation day.

The concert on the castle’s East Lawn will also see TV presenter Clara Amfo and Diversity dance troupe member Jordan Banjo speaking to the artists backstage.

King Charles III coronation
Rendered images of the staging for the Coronation Concert (BBC Studios/PA)

Rendered images released last month revealed that the concert will feature a Union flag-shaped stage which fans out to the audience.

The stage will also have a halo-like screen surrounding the roof, which the BBC said will “symbolise the Crown protecting the nation”.

– The Coronation Concert will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Sunday May 7 from 8pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…