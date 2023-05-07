James Nesbitt: All NI political parties attending coronation is sign of progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Nesbitt: All NI political parties attending coronation is sign of progress

By Press Association
James Nesbitt backstage at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Ian West/PA)
James Nesbitt has said he thinks it is a sign of “progress” that every main political party in Northern Ireland turned up for the King’s coronation.

Political leaders from across the world were in attendance at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, including Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

The Northern Irish actor, 58, is taking part in the continued celebrations of the historic event by performing a poetry reading at the coronation concert on Sunday evening.

Speaking backstage ahead of the event, he told the PA news agency he was “very impressed” with the King when he met him a few years ago at a project celebrating Northern Irish produce, as he took “such an interest”.

Reflecting on the coronation, he said: “I’m just so delighted in the sense that every political party turned up yesterday for it and I think that’s progress.

King Charles III coronation
Michelle O’Neill departs following the coronation of the King and Queen at Westminster Abbey (Phil Noble/PA)

“In a sense, although a lot of people might disagree with me… and we all have our own opinions about it, but I feel that I’m representing an awful lot of people from where I come from, and I’m glad that he (the King) takes such an interest in the place.”

Nesbitt added that it was a “real privilege” to be asked to read the poem at the celebratory concert, which was written for the occasion by Daljit Nagra, chairman of the Royal Society of Literature.

It will come as part of the Lighting up the Nation segment of the event which will see colourful illuminations light up landmarks across the UK.

Choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays will radiate over historic bridges and buildings in cities including Blackpool seafront in Lancashire, Sheffield Town Hall and Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge.

Light shows will brighten up Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff at various locations.

On Saturday, a 21-gun salute rang out from Hillsborough Castle in County Down to mark the coronation of the King.

Ms O’Neill said she was attending the event to “represent the whole community” in Northern Ireland.

“My determination is to keep moving forward, and to represent the whole community”, she tweeted on the morning of the ceremony.

“The political landscape across our island is changing. My focus is on building a shared future for all.”

Her attendance at the event was seen as another demonstration of the markedly improved relations between the republican movement and the royal family since the peace process.

