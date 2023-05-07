Mae Muller speaks of nerves at ‘magical’ Eurovision opening ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Mae Muller speaks of nerves at ‘magical’ Eurovision opening ceremony

By Press Association
United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller at the Eurovision’s Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony (Peter Byrne/PA)
United Kingdom entrant Mae Muller at the Eurovision’s Turquoise Carpet opening ceremony (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mae Muller has spoken of her nerves ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest at a “magical” opening ceremony.

The 25-year-old singer met fans as she walked the Turquoise Carpet in Liverpool on Sunday, along with the 36 other acts due to take part in the contest.

She told the PA news agency: “I feel like it’s getting real now, but the closer it gets the more excited I am.

“I just feel really honoured to be able to be a part of it and I feel like being able to see everyone that has come out, it just makes it even more magical.

“The nerves are there. They’re there, they’re having a little party inside but I’m just trying to stay focused, focus on the positives and try and enjoy it.”

Wearing a powder blue body-con hooded dress, Muller said there was a “bit of pressure” in deciding what to wear for the occasion.

She added: “But I find it fun. I feel like women, we’ve got enough pressure put on us so I’m like, we might as well have fun with the outfits.

“If I like it, that’s all that matters.”

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Muller admitted she is keen to do well in the competition but that it has been “non-stop for two months”, describing it as “like boot camp”.

Royal visit to Liverpool
The King and Queen meet the UK’s Eurovision Song contestant Mae Muller (Phil Noble/PA)

The London-born singer was confirmed as the UK’s Eurovision act in early March and has since been at a number of Eurovision events ahead of the big day including meeting the King and Queen.

In the interview, Muller also reflected on how the evolution of the music industry towards streaming and viral moments has added extra strain.

She told the newspaper: “My label said not to rush. I came just before TikTok was a thing, so I didn’t need viral success overnight.

“They wanted to develop me and that is a dying idea because after TikTok took over it’s all about how fast you can go. That’s sad.

“The whole point of a label is to give you time, but now they don’t sign anyone unless they’ve had a viral hit already.”