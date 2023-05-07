In Pictures: Crowds fill castle grounds for Coronation Concert

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people have gathered at Windsor Castle for a star-studded concert to celebrate the coronation.

There was a wide variety of music, from pop to classical, to entertain the huge crowd.

Howard Donald and Gary Barlow, of Take That, perform with Callum Scott (right) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Katy Perry (Yui Mok/PA)

Bryn Terfal and Andrea Bocelli (Chris Jackson/PA)

Lionel Richie (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa (Chris Jackson/PA)

Nicole Scherzinger (Chris Jackson/PA)

Pete Tong (Chris Jackson/PA)

Olly Murs (Chris Jackson/PA)

Pianist Lucy Illingworth (Chris Jackson/PA)

Music fans in red, white and blue filled the grounds in front of the historic castle.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

The King and Queen were among those in the royal box to see stars such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the giant stage.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Rishi Sunak watched the show(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)