In Pictures: Crowds fill castle grounds for Coronation Concert By Press Association May 7 2023, 9.10pm

Thousands watch the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Thousands of people have gathered at Windsor Castle for a star-studded concert to celebrate the coronation. There was a wide variety of music, from pop to classical, to entertain the huge crowd.

Howard Donald and Gary Barlow, of Take That, perform with Callum Scott (right) (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Katy Perry (Yui Mok/PA)

Bryn Terfal and Andrea Bocelli (Chris Jackson/PA)

Lionel Richie (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa (Chris Jackson/PA)

Nicole Scherzinger (Chris Jackson/PA)

Pete Tong (Chris Jackson/PA)

Olly Murs (Chris Jackson/PA)

Pianist Lucy Illingworth (Chris Jackson/PA)

Music fans in red, white and blue filled the grounds in front of the historic castle. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

The King and Queen were among those in the royal box to see stars such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the giant stage. (Yui Mok/PA)

Rishi Sunak watched the show(Yui Mok/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)