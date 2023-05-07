Charlotte and George sing and dance along at Coronation Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlotte and George sing and dance along at Coronation Concert

By Press Association
The royal join in the fun at the concert (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The royal join in the fun at the concert (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Princess Charlotte and Prince George danced the night away at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

The youngsters stood with the rest of the royal box, including the King and Queen, and bopped to the sound of Lionel Richie’s hit All Night Long and Take That’s anthems.

In a big royal sing-a-long, Charlotte and George waved their flags enthusiastically and swayed in time to the music.

King Charles III coronation
Charlotte and George enjoying the show (Kin Cheung/PA)

The princess also sang the words to Katy Perry’s Roar and Firework, as the US singer took to the stage in a shiny gold metallic ball gown.

Ahead of Take That’s finale, Kermit the Frog joined the Windsors in the royal box.

The Muppet, dressed in a smart suit and tie, bounced on the spot and waved his flag in front of a delighted Duke of Edinburgh.

The Duke of Edinburgh laughs at Kermit the frog enters the royal box
The Duke of Edinburgh laughs as Kermit the frog enters the royal box (Screengrab/PA)

It was a special late night out for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s two eldest children, who are just nine and eight, after a busy day on Saturday at their grandfather’s coronation.

Like the rest of the 20,000-strong crowd, they wore flashing LED wristbands.

George and William were seen smiling and laughing together as they enjoyed the show.

King Charles III coronation
George and William enjoying the special coronation pop concert (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Among the star royal dancers was the Duchess of Edinburgh, who beamed as she danced to Richie’s set.

When William took to the stage to deliver a touching tribute to his “Pa” the King, Charlotte turned to George to get his attention, pointing at the stage with her flag.

King Charles III coronation
The stage for the Windsor Castle show (Yui Mok/PA)

The princess was wearing a white dress with frilled Peter Pan collar and bow but later put on a white coat over the top, while George was in a suit and tie just like William.

Charlotte was seen singing “bring me a higher love” to Steve Winwood’s performance of Higher Love.

Five-year-old Prince Louis was not at the concert, with the late-night show starting past his bedtime.

King Charles III coronation
More than 25 members of the royal family gathered in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday evening(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In the second row, Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla waved union flags, while also in the front row like the Waleses were the Edinburghs’ children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

Charlotte curtseyed to the King and Queen as they arrived while George gave them a bow.

King Charles III coronation
William waves a flag at his daughter Charlotte (Yui Mok/PA)

At one point, Charlotte bent backwards as William playfully waved a flag near her face.

Kate wore a vivid red suit, while Camilla was in a royal blue Anna Valentine jumpsuit.

