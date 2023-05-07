Kermit steals the show at King’s Coronation Concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kermit steals the show at King’s Coronation Concert

By Press Association
The royal box (Kin Cheung/PA)

Kermit the Frog and his co-star Miss Piggy sparked huge laughter from the King during his appearance at the Windsor coronation festival.

The King appeared to chuckle after Miss Piggy described host Hugh Bonneville as a “real Lord” – mistaking the actor for the character he plays in Downton Abbey, the Earl of Grantham.

And the King laughed even harder after she referred to him as “King Charlesy Warlesy” and said he was “expecting” Kermit the Frog in the royal box.

Even Princess Charlotte and Prince George smiled as they watched on intently, while the Prince of Wales laughed along with his father.

Just before Hugh Bonneville introduced the final act of the star-studded concert, Take That, the BBC cut to the royal box, where Kermit waved a Union flag in front of a grinning Duke of Edinburgh.

The King looked to his left as he clapped before Bonneville signed off: “And, of course, thank you your majesties, for allowing us to perform for you here. We sincerely hope you and the frog have enjoyed yourselves.”

Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville backstage (Ian West/PA)

The camera then showed a wide view of the royal box, with Charles and Camilla smiling while Kermit nodded.

As Take That performed their first show in four years, several members of the royal family got to their feet, including the King and Queen, while George and Charlotte enthusiastically waved their Union flags.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry (Yui Mok/PA)

The Muppets characters were among dozens of iconic figures who appeared throughout the concert, including Tom Cruise, who said in a video message from his Top Gun plane: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking off.

The Coronation Concert, beamed onto large screens across the country, saw the Prince of Wales make a speech honouring his father the King before performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Nicole Scherzinger and Andrea Bocelli.

Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli
Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli (Chris Jackson/PA)

Stars including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls, Alan Titchmarsh, and Sir Tom Jones also gave pre-recorded video messages in honour of the King throughout the concert.

Paloma Faith performed Lullaby at the Windsor concert as 10 towns and cities across the country were lit up in honour of the King’s coronation.

The singer, known for her eccentric clothing, wore a puffy pink dress, a black headband and long shiny gloves.

Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa
Mei Mac and Ncuti Gatwa (Chris Jackson/PA)

The light displays across the UK included the Welsh dragon, spanning 140m, beamed into the sky above Cardiff, while an image of a watering can hovered above the Eden Project’s famous Biomes in Cornwall.

During the segment, James Nesbitt performed a spoken word piece written specially for the occasion by Daljit Nagra, chair of the Royal Society of Literature, called Lighting Up The Nation.

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie (Yui Mok/PA)

The evening also saw a collaboration between five Royal patronages – The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal College of Music and The Royal College of Art.

In the world-first performance, which was applauded by The Prince of Wales, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa performed Somewhere from West Side Story with Mei Mac.

Other collaborations included Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, who sang You’ll Never Walk Alone, and Lang Lang and Scherzinger, who performed Reflection from Mulan.

