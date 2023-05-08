Eurovision champions share their excitement as contest kicks off in Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision champions share their excitement as contest kicks off in Liverpool

By Press Association
Former Eurovision champion Loreen (Charli Ljun/PA)
Former Eurovision champion Loreen (Charli Ljun/PA)

Former Eurovision champions Loreen and Kalush Orchestra have voiced their excitement ahead of the contest taking place in Liverpool this week.

The city has been transformed for the international music competition, which the UK is hosting on behalf of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Outside the series of arena live shows, two weeks of mostly free events are taking place featuring concerts, art exhibitions, flash mobs and more.

Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has been transformed ahead of the contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

Swedish singer Loreen told the PA news agency she “loved” the UK and hailed it as a “creative hub”.

The 39-year-old, who is returning to compete for her country more than a decade after triumphing at the 2012 contest with her dance-pop anthem Euphoria, added: “The UK is like the trendsetter because there are so many creative people.

“They create stuff and they send it out in the world and then everybody else is like, ‘Oh, I’m inspired’.

“They are this inspirational hub sending stuff out to the world. The rest of us are like, ‘Oh, it’s happening in the UK, let’s do something with it’.

“I’m very excited to go to the UK. I love it. I also love the whole multiculturalist feel of it.

“There’s a mash-up of different people – and Liverpool specifically.”

The singer, who will compete in Liverpool with new track Tattoo – written by the same team behind Euphoria, added that she plans to see some of the countryside around the city.

“I’m a nature girl so I want to go out to the countryside of Liverpool,” she said.

“Maybe an hour outside, just sit in the field and just watch raw nature.”

Eurovision 2023
Kalush Orchestra at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, who swept to victory in last year’s contest, said they were “grateful” to the UK for hosting the contest.

Tymofii Muzychuk, a piper who forms part of the seven-piece, told PA: “We believe that something incredible awaits us in Liverpool, of course, with a Ukrainian flavour.”

He said the band, who will perform during the grand final on Saturday, were keeping the nature of their routine under wraps.

“We will not reveal any details yet,” he said. “Soon you will see everything with your own eyes.”

He added that they would be voicing their support for this year’s Ukrainian act, electronic music duo Tvorchi.

He said: “We wish the boys victory and will support them during the final. We love their track Heart Of Steel.”

Mae Muller, 25, will compete for the UK with her track I Wrote A Song, which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend, and a propulsive dance beat.

A total of 37 countries are set to take part in Eurovision this year, with Ukraine automatically qualifying for the grand final as 2022 winners as well as the so-called “big five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

Wild Youth will represent Ireland with their song We Are One.

To reach the final on Saturday, the group will have to qualify from Tuesday’s semi-final which also includes entries from competition favourites Sweden and Finland.

Ireland has participated in Eurovision more than 50 times and has a record seven wins, but has failed to qualify for the final since Ryan O’Shaughnessy entered with his song Together in 2018.

The semi-finals will be broadcast on the BBC on May 9 and May 11 with the grand final on May 13 also being shown in cinemas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…