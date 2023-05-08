Star-studded Coronation Concert draws average audience of 10 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star-studded Coronation Concert draws average audience of 10 million

By Press Association
Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow from Take That on stage at the Coronation Concert (PA)
Mark Owen, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow from Take That on stage at the Coronation Concert (PA)

The Coronation Concert on Sunday night was watched by an average audience of 10.1 million, according to overnight figures from the BBC.

The star-studded event at Windsor Castle, which saw performances from Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That, had a peak viewership of 12.3 million, the broadcaster said.

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted, said: “Last night’s Coronation Concert was an unforgettable evening of spectacular performances that brought us all together in celebration.

The Prince of Wales speaking during the concert
The Prince of Wales speaking during the concert (PA)

“Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, the concert reflected many of the King’s passions and highlighted the outstanding talent we have in the UK and beyond.

Quoting a hit from the concert’s closing act, Take That, she added: “We hope that viewers ‘never forget’ it!”.

Host Hugh Bonneville kicked off the celebrations and met Muppet star Miss Piggy, before the Prince of Wales took to the stage paying a touching tribute to his father and his late grandmother the Queen.

Hugh Bonneville was MC for the night
Hugh Bonneville was MC for the night (Leon Neal/PA)

Stars including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls OBE, Alan Titchmarsh, and Sir Tom Jones gave pre-recorded video messages in honour of the King throughout the concert.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise also delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking away.

Musical collaborations included opera stars Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, who sang You’ll Never Walk Alone, and classical pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger, who performed Reflection from Mulan.

King Charles III coronation
Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli performing a duet (Chris Jackson/PA)

More reflective moments included Stella McCartney’s address about the environment and a Winnie the Pooh skit which did not seem to elicit as much of a response as Paddington Bear’s appearance with Queen Elizabeth II during the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Platinum Jubilee concert, which took place in front of Buckingham Palace last June, was watched by an average of 13.1 million people on BBC One.

In addition, the King’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday was watched by more than 18 million viewers in the UK, provisional figures showed.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles III seated in St Edward’s Chair, also known as the Coronation Chair, and holding The Sovereign’s Orb during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (PA)

The ceremony was broadcast simultaneously on a range of channels between about 11am and 1pm, including BBC One and Two, ITV and Sky News.

An average of 18.8 million people watched across 11 channels and services, with audience figures peaking at 20.4 million when the King was crowned just after midday, according to overnight ratings released by the research organisation Barb.

The figure is not quite as high as the ratings for the funeral service of the late Queen last September which was seen by 26.5 million people across more than 50 TV channels.

