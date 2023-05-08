Harry’s ghostwriter recalls ‘frenzied’ response to Spare’s publication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Harry’s ghostwriter recalls ‘frenzied’ response to Spare’s publication

By Press Association
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter recalls ‘frenzied’ response to Spare’s publication (Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror/PA Wire)
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter recalls ‘frenzied’ response to Spare’s publication (Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror/PA Wire)

The ghostwriter behind the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir Spare has recalled the “frenzied” response to the book’s publication.

John Moehringer said that in the days and weeks after the release he had been harassed and “stalked” by members of the media, and that passages in the book had been “hyped into outrages”.

In an article for The New Yorker, Moehringer recounted his experience with the duke, after having been approached to ghostwrite his memoir in the summer of 2020.

He said the pair had argued over details of the book multiple times, including a heated row at 2am in 2022 over an anecdote about Harry’s military training.

King Charles III coronation
John Moehringer was approached to ghostwrite Harry’s memoir in the summer of 2020 (PA)

The duke had been involved in a “gruelling” terrorist capture simulation, during which he had been beaten, that had culminated in an insult being made about his mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Moehringer said Harry had requested he include his response to the “captors” but he had refused, telling the duke it would “dilute” the scene’s meaning.

“Although this wasn’t the first time that Harry and I had argued, it felt different,” he said.

“It felt as if we were hurtling toward some kind of decisive rupture, in part because Harry was no longer saying anything… he was just glaring.”

Spare became the fastest-selling non fiction book in the UK of all time when it was published in January 2023.

Moehringer said that following the publication, the response had been that of a “frenzied mob” and that he and his family had been targeted by the paparazzi.

“The British press now converted the book into their native tongue, that jabberwocky of bonkers hot takes and classist snark,” he said.

“Facts were wrenched out of context, complex emotions were reduced to cartoonish idiocy, innocent passages were hyped into outrages—and there were so many falsehoods.”

He recalled how while taking his son to preschool, he had been “stalked” by a paparazzo, who had stood in the middle of a road in order to take a picture.

Moehringer added that a newspaper journalist had appeared at his window while he was working later that same day.

In the first-person piece he said that the experience had helped him understand Harry better, after his name was leaked ahead of Spare’s publication.

Moehringer has ghostwritten for other high-profile celebrities including former tennis champion Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

The full article can be read online on The New Yorker’s website.

It comes after Harry returned to his home in Montecito, California, after a brief visit to the UK for the King’s coronation on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…