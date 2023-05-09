Stephen Tompkinson tells court it would be ‘career suicide’ to assault someone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Tompkinson tells court it would be ‘career suicide’ to assault someone

By Press Association
Court sketch of actor Stephen Tompkinson (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court sketch of actor Stephen Tompkinson (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Actor Stephen Tompkinson has told a court it would be “career suicide” for him to “do something as outrageous as assault someone”.

The 57-year-old DCI Banks star is accused of punching a man to the ground who was drunkenly making noise outside his home in the early hours of May 30 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Tompkinson came out of his house at around 5.30am, wearing pyjamas and a dressing gown, to challenge Mr Poole and his friend Andrew Hall, who were both “heavily intoxicated”.

On Tuesday Tompkinson told the court he did not punch Mr Poole and was “not responsible” for the double skull fracture he sustained when his head hit the pavement.

He said he put his hand out to stop Mr Poole coming towards him and made contact with his face but that it “wasn’t enough to knock a sober man off his feet”.

Jurors were told Tompkinson had gone to drama school in 1984 and his acting career included sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey and the series Ballykissangel.

Stephen Tompkinson court case
Tompkinson arrives at Newcastle Crown Court (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Tompkinson said he had had acting work “taken away” since being charged with grievous bodily harm, and that while the legal proceedings are hanging over him, “any association with me is put on hold”.

“I’m not trying to compare my situation with the injury Karl suffered – they don’t compare,” he told the court.

Asked by his barrister Nicholas Lumley KC if he had anything to gain by assaulting Mr Poole, Tompkinson said: “Absolutely not. Any member of the public is potentially a member of your audience and you have to treat them with respect at all times.

“After we got 15 million viewers for Ballykissangel my father, who was alive at the time, said: ‘You have been invited into people’s living rooms and you must always treat them with respect’, and I always try to.

“It would be career suicide to do something as outrageous as assault someone.”

Tompkinson said at the time of the alleged assault he was living in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, with his partner and her seven-year-old son.

Jurors heard he had woken up early that morning, heard “strange noises” and saw two “heavily intoxicated” men drinking at the bottom of his driveway, one of whom (Mr Poole) was just wearing underpants.

Tompkinson said he watched the pair attempt to stand up and fall several times, while drinking from a bottle of Jagermeister.

“I was very worried (the bottle) would break, that particular area of the driveway was where the seven-year-old liked to practise on the skateboard.

“I thought the best way out of this scenario for everyone was to call the police. They looked like they needed assistance to get home.

“It seemed to me they were the very definition of drunk and disorderly – they were making a lot of noise and they could barely stand up.”

Tompkinson told the court he called 999 and was waiting to be connected to the police when he went outside and told the men: “Come on lads, look at the state of you, look at the time, there’s people asleep in the house, you can’t be doing this.”

Asked if he was angry, Tompkinson said: “I think there was a bit of angriness in there, it was a horrible sight and I certainly didn’t want the rest of the household to be greeted by them when they woke up.

“These weren’t boys, they were encroaching on middle aged men who shouldn’t get into a state where they can’t stand.”

Tompkinson said he told the men he had called the police, and one of them replied: “Call who you f***ing like, I’m a social worker.”

He told jurors: “I was absolutely dazzled by that. I repeated verbatim ‘I’m a social worker’ because it hardly seemed like conduct becoming of one.

Stephen Tompkinson court case
Tompkinson denies inflicting grievous bodily harm (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“That seemed to resonate with Karl, who span. His eyes suddenly came into focus, very directly into my eyes. He said: ‘I don’t give a f*** who you are.’

“It was like, from the moment they started swearing and the moment I could see Karl’s eyes coming into focus, the whole atmosphere changed very quickly.

“I wasn’t expecting any trouble and then when it suddenly did turn, or their attitudes changed, then it was a very frightening situation.”

Tompkinson said the men got to their feet, unsteadily, and started to move towards him.

He told the court he put his hands on Mr Hall and “guided” him to the ground, then saw Mr Poole coming towards him.

“I didn’t want to hurt him, I wanted to stop him to change his mind about coming towards me and further onto my property.”

Tompkinson said as he went to make a ‘stop’ motion, his hand connected with the left side of Mr Poole’s face and that he went to the floor because of his “unsteadiness”.

The court was told Tompkinson still had his phone in his hand after calling 999.

Asked if it would have been possible for him to have made a fist, he said: “Not without breaking my fingers or risking some solid metal going into Karl’s face.”

Asked in cross-examination why he did not tell police at the scene about the confrontation, Tompkinson said: “I’ve been involved in enough police procedurals to know there are initial interviews, then there are another set of interviews. I was waiting to get the chance to fully explain.”

Comedian and writer Andy Hamilton and actors Nichola McAuliffe and Dean Bone appeared in court as character witnesses for Tompkinson, while character statements included one from his Wild At Heart co-star Hayley Mills.

Ms Mills said that Tompkinson played a vet in the series and worked with “every sort of animal, all of which responded to the calm way he dealt with them”.

Mr Hamilton, who worked with Tompkinson on Drop The Dead Donkey, told the court he had “never seen him lose his temper”.

Mr Hamilton said: “I can’t remember ever hearing him raise his voice. I have never seen him get abusive or aggressive with anyone. That’s just not him.”

The trial continues.

