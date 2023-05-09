Police at Eurovision ‘respect right to peaceful protest’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Police at Eurovision ‘respect right to peaceful protest’

By Press Association
Signage promoting the Eurovision Song Contest near The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Signage promoting the Eurovision Song Contest near The Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police will “respect the right to peaceful protest” at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, the tactical commander for the event has said.

Merseyside Police is preparing for its largest operation in decades as tens of thousands of music fans descend on the city for this year’s competition, which is being hosted on behalf of Ukraine and culminates with the final on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies, the force’s tactical commander for Eurovision 2023, said: “Our strategy is quite clear that we will respect the right to peaceful protest, so we ask anybody who wants to protest about any part of the event to get in touch with us.

“We are keen to discuss it, to talk about it, we will make space for it.

“It’s that early engagement via our protester liaison teams that we really need to put in place.

“There will be some protests here, we’re expecting it, we’re fully engaged with the people who are doing it, and we’re really satisfied with the plans.

“We’ve got proportionate policing plan to make sure they can protest safely without impacting on the integrity of the event, which is for the people of Ukraine. ”

Asked about criticism of the Metropolitan Police, which arrested six anti-monarchy protesters ahead of the coronation, Mr Davies said: “We look at events across the country and how we can learn from them so it’s not for me to criticise other people’s events – what’s important here is that we have a unique event.

“We understand that people want to come and protest, we want them to get engaged, get into the spirit of Eurovision to make it a truly unique event and deliver a safe event for the people of Ukraine and the people of Liverpool.”

He said there was a “detailed intelligence plan” in place and police had been engaging with protesters from groups including Extinction Rebellion.

The police chief added: “We’re really happy with the engagement, we understand what they want, they’re respectful to the event, they’re respectful to the rights of all the other people who want to come and watch the event, so we’re really, really happy with where we are.”

Mr Davies said hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine meant there were extra considerations.

“It’s a real privilege to host it on behalf of Ukraine and they’ve been involved in all the planning processes, but it does bring some unique challenges,” he said.

“So the first of those was cyber. We are used to doing large events but it does bring a cyber element that we’ve been well supported for.

“We’ve got a really strong robust plan which we’re really happy with.

“Like any large-scale operation in the country we’ll receive the usual specialisms, so firearms,  counter-terrorism, all of those things are with us at the moment, and I’m happy we’ve got a really robust plan in place to deal with this event .”

Mr Davies said everyday policing would not be affected by the contest.

He said: “It’s a huge event, most police officers in Merseyside are involved in it.

“We’ve resourced it appropriately and proportionately but we’ve also made sure that we have business as usual going on, so people living in this force area don’t notice any difference in the service they’re getting from Merseyside Police.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Owner Dale Elder assesses the damage to Bridgeview Station restaurant Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Windows of popular Dundee restaurant ‘smashed in break-in’
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
5
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
6
Lewis Brodie has been jailed for eight years. Image: YouTube.
Heavy metal musician jailed for eight years for Dundee rapes
7
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Disgraced Fife teacher arrested over schoolgirl affair – before charges dropped
8
The burn out vehicle. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Minibus destroyed in ‘ferocious fire’ on Dundee street
9
Foy Vance co-wrote the closing song to Ed Sheeran's new album. Image: Babiradpicture/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran ‘fell in love’ with Aberfeldy after visiting songwriter pal Foy Vance
10
CR0042651, Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee, Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell are taking over the Keiller Centre as the new Centre Management team. Picture shows; Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell in the Keiller Centre. Thursday 4th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced