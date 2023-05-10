Princess Beatrice announces winner of Oscar’s Book Prize 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Princess Beatrice announces winner of Oscar’s Book Prize 2023

By Press Association
Princess Beatrice announces winner of Oscar’s Book Prize 2023 (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Princess Beatrice announces winner of Oscar’s Book Prize 2023 (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Princess Beatrice has announced the children’s book The Boy With Flowers In His Hair by Jarvis as the winner of the Oscar’s Book Prize 2023.

The Manchester-based author and illustrator was awarded £10,000 at a ceremony in central London for the annual children’s book award, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Jarvis’ powerful tale of “pure and poignant” friendship and being there for someone when they are at their most vulnerable topped the shortlist of six stories to take home the literary prize.

Beatrice said: “I am honoured to be a Patron of Oscar’s Book Prize.

Oscar’s Book Prize – 2023
Author Jarvis (centre), Beatrice (right) and James Ashton (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

“As befits this special tenth anniversary for the prize, the judges have chosen a truly unique book that the judges all felt is an instant modern classic.

“Its values of friendship and acceptance exemplify the very best tropes in picture book storytelling, all told with a gentle immersive world for its readers.

“It is also, in the Oscar’s Book Prize tradition, beautifully illustrated. Congratulations to Jarvis with his book, The Boy With Flowers in His Hair.”

Speaking at the event Beatrice also noted the importance of literacy to the Queen and said the coronation weekend had reminded her of the importance of community.

Jarvis said: “I could not be more delighted to have won this year’s Oscar’s Book Prize, and taking a look around the room and the incredibly talented authors and illustrators also shortlisted, it truly is an honour.

“I’ve always believed that picture books are a piece of art that everyone can own.

“This award celebrates the art and joy in children’s books and I am so pleased that my book, which focuses on poignant issues surrounding vulnerability and friendship, has been received so well.”

The finalists for the prize included Billy And The Pirates by Nadia Shireen, Can I Play? by Nicola Kinnear and Frank And Bert by Chris Naylor-Ballesteros.

Oscar’s Book Prize – 2023
Beatrice noted the importance of literacy to the Queen while speaking at the event (Jonathan Hordle/PA)

Meanwhile, Teapot Trouble: A Duck And Tiny Horse Adventure by Morag Hood and The Gecko And The Echo by author Rachel Bright and illustrator Jim Field were also among the shortlisted titles.

Many of this year’s judging panel joined the award ceremony at The Ivy, including author and two-time winner of the prize Benji Davies, acclaimed children’s author Cressida Cowell, Amazon’s UK books country manager Lisa De Meyer and the prize’s co-founder Viveka Alvestrand.

Alvestrand and her husband James Ashton set up the prize to “celebrate magical stories” and “encourage parents to take time to share books with their young children” in memory of their son Oscar, who died at age three-and-a-half from an undiagnosed heart condition in December 2012.

De Meyer said: “It is exciting to continue to support Oscar’s Book Prize as it reaches its tenth year.

“It’s important to be able to engage children with vibrant illustrations and moving stories and Jarvis has done this perfectly with this year’s winning book. We can’t wait to see what else Jarvis has in store!”

Jarvis has produced several children’s books during his career, including the counting book This Little Piggy and Alan’s Big, Scary Teeth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired