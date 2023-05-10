Robert De Niro and other celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert De Niro and other celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life

By Press Association
Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow became a father again in his 70s when he and his wife, Zimbabwean academic Dr Precious Lunga, had a baby boy via a surrogate in March 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Veteran broadcaster Jon Snow became a father again in his 70s when he and his wife, Zimbabwean academic Dr Precious Lunga, had a baby boy via a surrogate in March 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro has become a father for the seventh time at the age of 79.

Here are some of other stars who have grown their families later in life:

Earlier this year, veteran broadcaster Jon Snow spoke about becoming a father again in his 70s.

He and his wife, Zimbabwean academic Dr Precious Lunga, had a baby boy via a surrogate in March 2021.

Speaking in March this year, the former Channel 4 News presenter said of his son: “He’s not a difficult child in any form. He has not yet proved to be any kind of a nocturnal disruptor.

“His mother is a very hands-on mother but I play my part. I’m an attentive dad. We get on very well, we play a lot.”

He added: “Despite the obvious fact that I was born in 1947 and therefore I’m 75, I don’t feel it. I still feel full of energy and zest and interest. I’m sure one can talk one’s way into elderly life but I have failed to do so so far.”

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2018 – London
Jon Snow and Dr Precious Lunga had a baby boy via a surrogate in March 2021 (Ian West/PA)

In 2017 singer Billy Joel became a father again at 68, when his wife Alexis gave birth to their second child, Remy Anne, in New York.

Paul Weller became a father for the eighth time in 2017 at the age of 59. A message posted on the singer’s website revealed that baby daughter Nova was born at home. Nova is also the title of a track on Weller’s album A Kind Revolution.

Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with partner Melanie Hamrick in December 2016, when he was 73.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 – Day One – Cheltenham Racecourse
Sir Rod Stewart became a father again at 66 with the birth of his son Aiden – his second child with Penny Lancaster (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Film star Charlie Chaplin was also 73 when he had his eighth child, Christopher, in 1962 with his fourth wife, Oona O’Neill.

Singer Sir Rod Stewart also became a father of eight at 66 with the birth of his son Aiden – his second child with Penny Lancaster.

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was 68 when his twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, with wife Sally Humphreys were born in 2016.

The girls arrived on May 30, two days before Wood’s 69th birthday on June 1.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter, Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.

Star Wars creator George Lucas became a father to daughter Everest at the age of 69 in 2013.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish added a second son, Elijah, to their family in 2013 when the singer was in his 60s.

