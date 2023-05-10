Adjoa Andoh’s coronation remark is most complained about moment of 2023 – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adjoa Andoh’s coronation remark is most complained about moment of 2023 – Ofcom

By Press Association
A televised comment by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh about the Buckingham Palace balcony being “terribly white” has become the most complained about moment of 2023 so far, Ofcom has said (PA)
A televised comment by Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh about the Buckingham Palace balcony being “terribly white” has become the most complained about moment of 2023 so far, Ofcom has said.

More than 4,000 complaints have been filed about the remark, which was made when the actress, 60, appeared on ITV’s live coverage of Saturday’s coronation celebrations.

Andoh, who plays Lady Agatha Danbury in the Netflix show, said: “Looking at all those young people, there is a bit of me that has gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to the terribly white balcony. I’m very struck by that.”

Adjoa Andoh comments
Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has apologised for what she said (PA)

Andoh later appeared on BBC Radio 4 to clarify what she meant and apologise for remarking on the moment Charles and Camilla appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to wave at the public with their family.

Acknowledging the backlash she received after appearing as a guest pundit, Andoh told radio host Paddy O’Connell on Sunday: “I think I upset a few people yesterday.

“I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly went, ‘Oh, it’s so white’ because the day had been so, so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

In an additional statement, Andoh said: “On Saturday King Charles prayed out loud – ‘Grant that I may be a blessing to all thy children, of every faith and belief, that together we may discover the ways of gentleness and be led into the paths of peace’.

“Such a loving prayer, reflecting his wide embrace of the rich diverse peoples celebrating his coronation – and I was one of them, brilliantly included throughout the service.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles III, seated in St Edward’s Chair, also known as the Coronation Chair, is crowned with St Edward’s Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Sitting in the warmth of that intentionally wide embrace, I was simply caught by the visual shift on the balcony – not a particularly original observation. There was no intention to upset anyone.

“I continue to celebrate the King who created the Princes Trust, loves the arts, cares for all faiths and for the future of our environment, as he has done for many decades.”

She added that it is “an exciting moment in our history”.

On Wednesday, UK regulator Ofcom said the comment received 4,165 complaints, making it the most complained about moment of the year.

A spokesperson said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

The King’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey was watched by 18.8 million viewers in the UK across 11 channels and services, according to overnight ratings released by the research organisation Barb.

ITV has declined to comment.

