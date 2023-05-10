UK and Ukrainian acts offer sneak peek at dazzling Eurovision performances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

UK and Ukrainian acts offer sneak peek at dazzling Eurovision performances

By Press Association
Mae Muller of the United Kingdom performs during dress rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mae Muller of the United Kingdom performs during dress rehearsals at the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK’s Mae Muller and Tvorchi from Ukraine offered a sneak peek at their Eurovision Song Contest performances during rehearsals.

Friends, family and media sat in on the run-throughs, conducted behind closed doors, at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Wednesday.

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina were on hand to oversee proceedings as a number of acts took to the stage.

Muller delivered a rendition of her track, I Wrote A Song, from atop a raised platform wearing a slim, black outfit, flanked by four dancers in sheer, pink tops.

The stage flashed up in pastel colours as the 25-year-old surprised the audience with a rapped section.

Eurovision 2023
Tvorchi of Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)

Electronic duo Tvorchi, made up of producer Andrii Hutsuliak and Nigeria-raised vocalist Jeffery Kenny, were met with shouts of “Heroiam slava”, meaning “glory to the heroes”, as they arrived to practice their trip-hop inspired tune Heart Of Steel.

They were joined on stage by an illuminated cube structure and two dancers wearing glittering visors as towering metal men with glowing hearts appeared on the big screens behind them.

There was also a performance from Spain’s entrant Blanca Paloma, who received a standing ovation from some in the audience.

Dry ice flooded the stage as she delivered vocal gymnastics over a flamenco beat while surrounded by dancers in crimson robes.

Eurovision 2023
Mae Muller of the UK (Aaron Chown/PA)

As part of the so-called “big five” countries who contribute the most financially to the contest, the UK and Spain both get a free pass to the grand final on Saturday, alongside Ukraine as last year’s winner.

There was also a rehearsal for the second semi-final, which will take place on Thursday evening, with the three hosts cracking jokes as they ran through their lines.

The rehearsal offered the production team a further opportunity to practice their quick transitions between each act, sometimes lasting around only a minute.

Eurovision 2023
Blanca Paloma of Spain (Aaron Chown/PA)

Welsh actor Luke Evans delivered a pre-recorded speech, walking viewers through the nearly seven-decade history of the contest, which he described as “Europe’s most raucous election”.

Referencing Ukraine, he described the UK as the “bittersweet caretakers of our guests of honour”.

Thursday’s semi-final is generally considered to feature the weaker selection of contenders this year, though a number of fan favourites still took to the stage during the rehearsal.

Andrew Lambrou from Cyprus made effective use of the big screens during his rendition of Break A Broken Heart, with powerful streams of water washing over the arena.

Eurovision 2023
Blanca Paloma of Spain (Aaron Chown/PA)

From Poland, pop singer Blanka made an impact with her track Solo, a summery tune with a catchy hook reminiscent of Ariana Grande’s music.

The slick performance featured pyrotechnics before dancers pulled off her dress to reveal a risque, sparkly outfit in which she performed an energetic dance routine.

The first Eurovision semi-final saw 2.3 million viewers tune in on average, based on overnight figures released by the BBC.

Between 8pm and 10.10pm, the international competition was broadcast on BBC One with a 3.4 million peak audience.

The second Eurovision semi-final will be broadcast from 8pm on BBC One on Thursday, with the grand final taking place on Saturday from 8pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
2
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
5
The yellow warning covers most of Tayside and Fife. Image: Met Office
Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife
6
Cars parked along one side of a street in Dundee
Start date for new residents’ parking scheme outside Dens Park and Tannadice revealed
7
This is the moment a man wearing a black hoodie pocketed a bag of cash from Perth Road laundrette. Image: Supplied
CCTV captures moment hooded man nicks cash in Dundee laundrette distraction theft
8
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
9
'Jane' has bravely shared her experience. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman faces ‘scandalous’ decade-long wait for life-changing surgery
10
Baker Stewart Barnett with a tray of freshly made fruit scones.
Tayside and Fife bakeries win top awards for pies, pastries and scones