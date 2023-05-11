Ofcom will keep an eye out for ‘GB News behaving itself’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ofcom will keep an eye out for ‘GB News behaving itself’

By Press Association
The offices of Ofcom (Office of Communications) in Southwark, London. (PA)
The offices of Ofcom (Office of Communications) in Southwark, London. (PA)

A director at Ofcom said the watchdog will be looking at GB News to see if the broadcaster is “behaving itself” following the channel breaching its broadcasting code with Covid claims for the second time.

Adam Baxter, director of broadcasting standards at Ofcom, was speaking at the Voice of the Listener & Viewer (VLV) spring conference on Thursday when he was asked about the recent ruling.

Mr Baxter explained why the watchdog did not fine GB News, saying: “I’m not expecting everybody to agree with us on that but our decision in this case was that the second breach has not reached that bar (on fining).

“Now, clearly, we will be seeing if in future GB News behaves itself and we will be looking at any other such investigations and obviously, we look at all the evidence open to (us) in assessing compliance records.”

The UK regulator said it was particularly concerned by guest Dr Naomi Wolf’s “significant and alarming claim” that mass murder was taking place through the rollout of the vaccinations, which she repeated three times.

Ofcom previously said on Tuesday that GB News “fell short” of the requirement to protect audiences from potentially harmful content by “allowing Naomi Wolf to promote a serious conspiracy theory without challenge or context” on an episode of the Mark Steyn show in October.

Mr Baxter also faced criticism from professor of communications at the University of Westminster, Steven Barnett, who said Ofcom “has the power to act” in regulating impartiality on new broadcasters.

He said that the watchdog has been “disingenuous in interpreting the act” in recent rulings.

Mr Barnett added: “Its own code and that would allow it much more flexibility to come down on those kinds of programmes, quite clearly (are)….partisan, one-sided.”

Replying to him, Mr Baxter said: “The audience expectations to GB News… which is a self describing disrupter, focusing in a certain sort of agenda, would not be identical to a (public service broadcaster).

“A lot of these cases, I’m not pretending otherwise are pushing the envelope.”

He added the watchdog has to be “very impartial” and they have to look at whether the broadcasters are the “right side of the line”.

Cabinet Meeting
Jacob Rees-Mogg (right), then culture secretary Nadine Dorries (second right) and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (third right) in 2022 as then prime minister Boris Johnson (left) chairs a cabinet meeting (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Baxter also said: “The legislation does not prescribe what issues you shouldn’t be covering…we are existing in the context of our statutory duties, and balancing concepts such as freedom of expression.”

He also said he had to be “quite careful” talking about whether having Conservative MPs presenting programmes was against Ofcom rules due to “investigations”.

Mr Baxter added: “These rules have existed for a long time.

“Indeed, the rule around presenters or politicians presenters….predated Ofcom.”

The watchdog is investigating whether GB News breached impartiality rules by airing an interview between Esther McVey and Philip Davies and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on March 11 ahead of the spring Budget.

Other MPs present shows including former culture secretary Nadine Dorries hosting a Friday night talk show for TalkTV, while Tory MP for North East Somerset Jacob Rees-Mogg is fronting a regular programme for GB News.

Ms Dorries has said she will stand down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire at the next general election.

Elsewhere former head of political programmes at the BBC, Sue Inglish, said the corporation “should have stuck to its guns” on impartiality after a row with Gary Lineker over his tweets.

The former footballer turned pundit was taken off Match Of The Day after comparing the Government’s language used to promote its asylum proposals to 1930s Germany.

Ms Inglish said that the sports presenter was one of “very few people” at the BBC who are identified with its coverage and under the current guidelines he was “out of order”.

She claimed the corporation was “hamstrung” in dealing with the issue properly as BBC chairman Richard Sharp was not able to properly defend the corporation’s position.

Mr Sharp stepped down from his position after being found to have broken the rules by failing to disclose he played a role in getting then Prime Minister Boris Johnson an £800,000 loan guarantee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
4
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
6
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet