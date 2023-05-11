President Zelensky blocked from addressing Eurovision Song Contest final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
President Zelensky blocked from addressing Eurovision Song Contest final

By Press Association
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be able to address the Eurovision final, the EBU said (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be able to address the Eurovision final, the EBU said (Peter Nicholls/PA)

President Zelensky has been barred from addressing the Eurovision Song Contest final because an alliance of international broadcasters fears it could politicise the event.

The Ukrainian leader wanted to make an unexpected video appearance during the final in Liverpool on Saturday, when it was expected he would implore the event’s global audience of millions to continue backing his country in its fight to repel its Russian invaders.

But the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), an alliance of 112 member organisations which organises the annual contest along with the host broadcaster, which this year is the BBC, has refused.

The EBU’s management team said Mr Zelensky had “laudable intentions” but that “regrettably” his request was against the rules.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event,” an EBU spokesperson said.

“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest.

“The request by Mr Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted by the European Broadcasting Union management as it would be against the rules of the event.”

The BBC has said the broadcast of this year’s contest in Liverpool is expected to be watched by more than 160 million viewers worldwide.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won last year’s contest but, owing to the Russian invasion of the country, hosting duties were awarded to the runner-up, the UK, instead.

The spokesperson added: “No fewer than 11 Ukrainian artists, including last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra, will be performing.

“Additionally, 37 locations around Ukraine will feature in the short film postcards that introduce each of the participating artists before they take to the stage.

“We believe that this is the best way to reflect and celebrate Ukraine’s Eurovision Song Contest win and show we are united by music during these hard times.”

