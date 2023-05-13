Eurovision-themed show made by and for care home residents tours Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Eurovision-themed show made by and for care home residents tours Liverpool

By Press Association
Nwoko Arts performing theatre play ‘Songs for Europe’ in Liverpool (Amelia Baker/PA)
Nwoko Arts performing theatre play ‘Songs for Europe’ in Liverpool (Amelia Baker/PA)

A Eurovision-themed theatre show created by and for care home residents is touring in Liverpool to provide “meaningful therapeutic engagement” for people living with dementia and other neurological diseases.

Nwoko Arts, a theatre company based in Liverpool, visited 25 care homes to interview its residents about the themes of Eurovision, their memories of the mid-20th century and their thoughts on the war in Ukraine, to create the show ‘Songs for Europe’.

The “visual, humorous and funny” 40-minute show includes a new song called Hope Love Music which was co-created with the help of 150 care home residents, it features the residents’ voices and chronicles their memories of purchasing their first vinyl record.

The show is designed for people with dementia (Amelia Baker)

Peter Ward, 61, from Liverpool, who conceived and produced Songs For Europe said he has a close relative in a care home who suffers from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia, seeing how “neglected” and “isolated’ people were in care during the lockdown, he had to “do something”.

“The reason I started do this (theatre show) was because of my personal experience and particularly in the lockdown seeing how neglected care homes were and how isolated care home residents were,” Mr Ward told the PA news agency.

“So, I thought ‘don’t just get angry about what’s happening, do something about it.’

SHOWBIZ Eurovision Final
(PA Graphics)

“I brought my experience of producing theatre to kind of bring a bit of joy and to remind these lovely old people that they have not been forgotten.

“That was the heart of it, and I couldn’t do that through campaigning, I couldn’t do that through fundraising, so I thought I’ll do it through making theatre.”

The show is produced by Peter Ward (Amelia Baker/PA)

The former director of Hope Street Theatre in Liverpool added that the show starts with Te Deum, the opening theme song of Eurovision, and finishes with a “message of hope” for Ukraine and a “message of peace” for the world.

He said: “We asked a really key question to the residents which is ‘what would your advice be for young people (living in war)?’

“It was really emotional and touching to hear what their thoughts were about peace and the futility of war.

“There was one comment from a gentleman who said ‘as one war finishes another starts and will we ever learn?’”

Music also plays a crucial role meanwhile, and Mr Ward said there is a medley of older hits from artists like Matt Monro, The Allisons and Ronnie Carroll.

The show has been running since May 2 (Amelia Baker)

“We get the residents dancing in their chairs and singing along, they know words to these songs and it’s brilliant to see those words immediately spring back,” Mr Ward said.

“Music is the last faculty to go for people living with dementia and so they might not remember what they’ve had for breakfast, they might not remember why they have been given a shaker to shake during the show.

“But they will remember the words to Congratulations, [song by Cliff Richard] so seeing that spark is just really moving.”

Nwoko Arts, which aims to gather untold stories from marginalised and disadvantaged people, has submitted the song Hope Love Music to BBC to represent the UK at Eurovision in 2024.

