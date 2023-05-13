Made In Chelsea star Joshua Patterson completes marathon charity challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Made In Chelsea star Joshua Patterson completes marathon charity challenge

By Press Association
Josh Patterson outside the gates of Buckingham Palace after completing 76 marathons in consecutive days (Yui Mok/PA Wire)
A Made In Chelsea star has run his 76th marathon in the space of 76 days, finishing the epic feat outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

Joshua Patterson, sometimes known as JP to his fans, looked elated as he marked his world first accomplishment by touching the Palace gates, with hundreds of supporters coming out to see him.

Patterson, 33, has been running in an attempt to raise £1 million for the mental health charity Samaritans.

He ran a marathon in each of the UK’s 76 cities, on consecutive days, beginning with Inverness and ending with the City of Westminster.

Speaking after he finished, he told the PA news agency he wanted “to give a person a reason to live and save a life”, and said the most difficult part of his ordeal was having to spend time away from his daughter, India, who is five.

“Not earning a living, being away from my little girl, not having home or any comfort at all, that’s all been incredibly tough,” Patterson said.

“But if you want to get people to donate and get behind you then you have to make those sacrifices, because if it was easy then everyone would do it.

“The harder the challenge, the greater the reward. What we are trying to do here is give a person a reason to live and save a life.”

Over the last 11 weeks Patterson has slept in a van, showered in leisure centres and battled all weather conditions.

“As somebody who’s struggled with their mental health, it was so important for me today and for the last 76 days to keep pushing on and raise that awareness that if you are struggling, please reach out, and lean on the people around you because they’re there to support you,” he said.

Patterson has long been a champion for mental health awareness, having spoken out about feeling suicidal when at his lowest.

He told MailOnline in April he had struggled with his mental health “for most of my life”.

His mother, Sarah Louise Patterson, travelled to Buckingham Palace to see her son complete his mammoth challenge.

“When he said he wanted to do it, I thought, here we go again,” she said.

“Until I heard who he was doing it for, and then just wanted to go with it. He’s done many a wacky challenge, mainly for charity.

“I feel total pride, and complete relief that he’s home safe and sound.

“India is beyond proud of her daddy, I think it’s a lot for her to comprehend what he’s doing and why he’s doing it, and a day in the life of a five-year-old is a long time, so for him to be away for 11 weeks is a big thing, but she is so proud of him.”

Speaking about his daughter, Patterson said “she doesn’t really understand the magnitude of it, in all honesty, but she’s proud, and I love her, and the hardest thing I had to do was leave her”.

He added: “I’ll see her on Monday, I’ll pick her up from school and we’ll go back to normality again. She’ll want to get ice cream, so that’s what we’ll do, and then she’ll probably want to sleep in my bed.

“Tonight I’m going to go to a pub, and have a beer, and maybe a few more, and see where we go.”

Sonya Trivedy, director of engagement for Samaritans, said: “It was his dream, it was his vision, he came to us. This the first time that this particular challenge has been done, so it’s a massive feat.

“This individual challenge of raising a million pounds for Samaritans, I don’t think has ever been done, and it is just simply incredible.

“For me it’s all those messages of hope that he’s been getting out for people who are struggling to cope, that there is someone who wants to be by their side.”

Patterson has so far raised more than £236,000, putting him nearly a quarter of the way towards his £1 million goal.

