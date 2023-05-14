Huw Edwards and Katya Adler join BBC Proms 2023 presenting line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huw Edwards and Katya Adler join BBC Proms 2023 presenting line-up

By Press Association
Conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra during their performance at the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)
Conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson with the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra during their performance at the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Mark Allan/BBC/PA)

Veteran BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards and the BBC’s Europe editor Katya Adler have joined the TV presenting line-up for the Proms 2023.

After more than a decade Edwards returns to host the prestigious concerts, presenting a Prom with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra under composer Ryan Wigglesworth featuring Beethoven’s Symphony No 9 in D minor – which will be broadcast on the night of the performance from the Royal Albert Hall on July 23.

Edwards will also present a Prom featuring the Sinfonia of London orchestra under John Wilson and former BBC Young Musician winner and pianist Benjamin Grosvenor.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Edwards said: “A Welsh person loving music is hardly news. But my love of music started at a very young age with piano lessons and I never looked back.

“To have the opportunity of introducing an incredible programme including the world-famous hymn to unity that is Beethoven’s Ode To Joy, performed by some of the best in the business – this is something I really look forward to.”

Meanwhile, Adler makes her Proms debut during the summer season, presenting a Prom featuring the BBC National Orchestra of Wales under Tadaaki Otaka that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No 5.

She will also introduce the Prom which features the debut of South Korean star Bomsori, alongside the BBC Philharmonic under Anja Bihlmaier.

Women in Film and TV Awards 2019 – London
Katya Adler is making her Proms debut (Ian West/PA)

Adler said: “Everyone knows Beethoven’s Symphony No 5. I love and admire its staying power, the fact that generation after generation, it remains so popular, like many other works in the repertoire.

“I’m really excited about presenting the Proms. Hopefully, audiences at home will be as inspired as I am when listening to this spine-tingling piece, and to the other works on this wonderful programme.”

The First Night will be presented by Clive Myrie on July 14, while the Last Night Of The Proms will be presented by Katie Derham on September 9.

Suzy Klein, head of BBC Arts and Classical Music, said: “Huw and Katya are such familiar faces on our screens because of their roles on BBC News and I’m excited to see them bring that context and understanding to this year’s Proms.

“They’re both classical music fans and aficionados and I can’t wait for audiences to see this lesser known side to them as presenters.”

The BBC said the full TV and radio presenter line-up for the BBC Proms 2023 will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Tickets for the BBC Proms are on sale now

bbc.co.uk/proms

.

