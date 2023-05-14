Meera Syal on Bafta fellowship: This represents change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Meera Syal on Bafta fellowship: This represents change

By Press Association
Meera Syal with the Bafta Fellowship (Jeff Moore/PA)
Meera Syal with the Bafta Fellowship (Jeff Moore/PA)

Meera Syal put a bindi on her Bafta and said: “This represents change” as she took home the academy’s highest honour.

The Goodness Gracious Me star was given the Bafta fellowship at the annual television awards, where she was hailed by stars including Olivia Colman, Sir Lenny Henry and Adrian Lester before she adorned the accolade with the red dot.

Collecting the prize on stage at the Royal Festival Hall, she reflected on being “a chubby brown kid from Wolverhampton”, saying she “got othered a lot”.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Meera Syal with the Bafta Fellowship award at the Bafta Television Awards (Jeff Moore/PA)

She added: “We are all storytellers here.

“So we know how much it matters, what stories we choose to tell, but more importantly, who gets to tell them.

“Not just in front of the camera, but in the writers’ rooms and the makeup vans and around the table where the deals are done.

“As Maya Angelou said, ‘There’s no agony like bearing an untold story inside of you’.

“And we have some cracking ones, truly, you just have to open the doors and listen.”

Looking at her gong, she said: “I know this represents change.

“And we all know we still have work to do.

“But we all stand on the shoulders of our ancestors and giants.”

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Meera Syal and husband Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yui Mok/PA)

She continued: “Finally, to all my fellow travellers, all the ones who’ve been made to feel because of their race or sex or class that their stories don’t matter, they do.

“Because the untold stories are the ones that change us and sometimes can change the world.

“Please keep going.

“I see you.

“And thank you so much Bafta for tonight seeing us.”

Previous recipients of the fellowship include Sir Billy Connolly, Joanna Lumley, journalist Jon Snow and presenter Sir Michael Palin, who also have made an “outstanding and exceptional contribution” to TV, according to Bafta.

