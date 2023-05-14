Bafta TV award winners say they are ‘honoured’ and ‘delighted’ to secure victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bafta TV award winners say they are ‘honoured’ and ‘delighted’ to secure victory

By Press Association
Sir Mo Farah and his wife Tania, with the award for Single Documentary, for The Real Mo Farah, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)
Sir Mo Farah and his wife Tania, with the award for Single Documentary, for The Real Mo Farah, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

Bafta TV award winners have shared their delight after securing victory, with Olympian Sir Mo Farah hoping that his victory will offer solace to victims of human trafficking.

The Bafta TV awards took place on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall, with trophies up for grabs across different categories, including single documentary and single drama.

Winner of the single documentary category, Sir Mo spoke to reporters after the ceremony, and said that he was “honoured and delighted” to have won.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Sir Mo Farah and his wife Tania, with the award for Single Documentary, for The Real Mo Farah, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

“We’re honoured and delighted to receive this award tonight because as a kid all I wanted to do was have my own space and go out there and run,” he said.

He added that, if it was not for his wife Tania and children, he would not have been able to do the commentary, and had to stop three times because it was difficult to film such a personal project.

His wife Tania Nell said she knew it was something that “weighed” on him over the years and when she found out the story, there had to be a day he “just had to release it”.

“I knew that for the sake of our children, and Mo more importantly, he had to release this story he had been holding onto for so long.”

He added that he wanted to show other victims of human trafficking that they are not alone.

Claudia Winkleman joked that she “loves a fingerless glove” when discussing her win with reporters.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Claudia Winkleman who accepted the award for Reality & Constructed Factual, for The Traitors at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

Winkleman, who accepted the award for the reality and constructed factual category for The Traitors, said: “You tell yourself of course I’m not (going to win) and then they say your name.”

When asked what she would say to aspiring contestants on The Traitors, she said: “What I would want to say to them is you think you know how to win, good luck with that.”

She added: “We were incredibly lucky, we had an extraordinary cast.”

Channel 4’s I am Ruth, which explores the relationship young people have with technology, won in the single drama category at the Bafta TV awards.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Kate Winslet with the awards for Leading Actress and Single Drama, I Am Ruth, at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

Hollywood actress and one of the show’s writers Kate Winslet said of the win: “It’s still a huge award… these moments don’t get old for me at all and I honestly didn’t think we would win.”

The star, who also won the best actress award for her role in the film, added: “The reason we wanted to make this film is because we wanted to create something that makes me say, that’s me… like Ruth does, and like Freya does.”

Winslet starred in the film alongside her daughter Mia Threapleton, earlier saying in the ceremony that she wished she could “break (the award) in half”.

“I would give the other half to my daughter Mia Threapleton, we did this together, kiddo.”

Meera Syal, the winner of the Bafta Fellowship award, said she just “sort of raced through” her acceptance speech.

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Meera Syal with the Bafta Fellowship award at the Bafta Television Awards 2023 (Jeff Moore/PA)

She added: “I love the fact that there is a mentoring role that comes with this.”

She said that the advice she would pass on to a mentee is that it is a “marathon and not a sprint”.

“I would say ‘find your tribe because you are stronger together’.”

Bafta Television Awards 2023
Lenny Rush with the award for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme (Jeff Moore/PA)

Lenny Rush, who won the award in the male performance in a comedy programme category for the BBC show Am I Being Unreasonable?, told reporters after the ceremony: “I’ve still not processed it.

“I’m over the moon.

“Daisy (May Cooper)’s the best… the whole crew are amazing, they’re like one big family.”

He added that he has eight little shelves above his “telly” and will place the award “right in the middle”.

The six-part British comedy-thriller series, which is on BBC iPlayer, is about “obsessive friendship, maternal paranoia – and a dead cat”.

