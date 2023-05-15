Eurovision trip for Ukrainian aid workers was ‘extremely moving’ – organiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Eurovision trip for Ukrainian aid workers was ‘extremely moving’ – organiser

By Press Association
Ukrainian and Polish aid workers in the EuroVillage (Tim Johnson/PA)
Ukrainian and Polish aid workers in the EuroVillage (Tim Johnson/PA)

A Liverpool man said there were “so many extremely moving moments” during a trip made by a group of fellow aid workers to Liverpool for the Eurovision song contest.

Tim Johnson, a 37-year-old IT consultant, brought a group of volunteers: six Ukrainians and six Poles; who have worked with Ukrainians affected by war, to the UK to take part in Eurovision events in Liverpool and visit London.

Two of the group travelled from Ukraine via Warsaw, while the others joined Johnson from Poland, to watch two rehearsals for the Eurovision Song Contest in the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The aid workers also enjoyed some tourist activities during their week-long stay, including riding a speedboat down the River Thames as songs from James Bond played, and enjoying a private audience with the Lord Mayor of Liverpool, accompanied by afternoon tea.

Ukrainians at Eurovision
Tim Johnson, second from the left, with aid workers during the Eurovision rehearsals (Tim Johnson/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency after the Eurovision grand final, Mr Johnson said he was “tired but very, very happy and overwhelmed” by the support the Ukrainian and Polish aid workers had received in Liverpool and their joy during the trip.

He said: “Although I knew it would be significant and a big deal for them, I never could have imagined the huge impact it’s had on them.”

The group watched the Eurovision grand final in Liverpool’s fan village, with Mr Johnson saying the volunteers “had high hopes for Ukraine but unfortunately it didn’t turn out that way in the end”.

The group found Finland’s song, Cha Cha Cha, the most memorable of the night but, Mr Johnson said, the group had a “very serious moment” amid the euphoria.

The volunteers holding a Ukrainian flag, dotted with the painted hands of children from Mariupol, on the London Eye (Tim Johnson/PA)

One of the volunteers received a message during the show that her Ukrainian home of Ternopil had been attacked shortly before the Ukrainian band, Tvorchi, was to perform.

Mr Johnson said the news of the missile strike on Ternopil – which is also the hometown of the Ukrainian act – was a “moment of sheer fear and panic”.

“I had to get her very quickly out of a maintenance gate and try to make a call to check if everyone was alright and luckily her family were, but it’s just another example of what they’re going through.”

The volunteers also attended the rehearsals for the first semi-final and the Eurovision grand final and Mr Johnson said they were “absolutely blown away” by the experience.

He said: “They couldn’t quite believe that they were stood there.”

The aid workers enjoyed a tour of Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium (Tim Johnson/PA)

In the run-up to the grand final, the group draped Ukrainian flags on the statue of The Beatles on Liverpool’s waterfront and held up a giant Ukrainian flag embellished with the painted handprints of children from the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Mr Johnson said the large Ukrainian flag attracted the attention of passers-by, saying: “Literally hundreds of people gathered around taking photos and nobody said a word but you could just feel the huge outpouring of support there.”

He continued: “It was one of those lump-in-the-throat moments.

“It’s hard not to be moved by so many people gathering around like that and the silent support.”

The volunteers enjoying a boat ride along the River Thames (Tim Johnson/PA)

From visiting Buckingham Palace to attending a Beatles tribute concert, the group of aid workers made the most of their UK trip by enjoying various tourist activities in Liverpool and London.

Mr Johnson said it was the speedboat ride down the River Thames that “really stuck with everyone”.

Talking about the “thrilling” boat ride, Mr Johnson said: “It sounds a bit corny saying it this way, but they rediscovered what having fun was because some of these guys have not smiled in over a year.”

“They’ve been dealing with some really serious stuff and to see them arrive at the airport, very nervous at the start and then you know, come to be smiling, relaxed, happy, joking…

“I couldn’t wish for more from the trip than to see that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’