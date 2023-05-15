The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’

By Press Association
The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’ (Ian West/PA)
The Little Mermaid star hails film’s diverse cast as a ‘beautiful melting pot’ (Ian West/PA)

The star of Disney’s new live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has hailed the film’s diverse cast as a “beautiful melting pot”.

Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the film, said being an inspiration for other black and brown children was “spectacular”.

The film, set for release on May 26, also stars Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy.

Speaking at the London premiere of the film on Monday, Bailey told the PA news agency: “It’s so important.

“I mean, the fact that I’m able to represent for Ariel and for my community – for all the black and brown little girls and boys to be able to see themselves as a Disney princess – is spectacular.

“Then there’s the rest of the amazing diverse cast – Javier and Melissa – it’s a beautiful melting pot of what we all represent.

UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid – London
Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey (Ian West/PA)

“It’s stunning. I’m just so excited that people are going to be able to see it.”

McCarthy, who plays the evil sea-queen Ursula, said it was necessary to “embrace” diversity and “realise that our differences are actually what can bring us together”.

“It’s the world we live in,” she told PA.

“People want to see stories that represent them.

UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid – London
Javier Bardem (Ian West/PA)

“This is what our world looks like (and) thank goodness. How incredibly boring if we all looked like carbon copies.

“We need to embrace it, and not be afraid of it, and then realise that our differences are actually what can bring us together.”

Bardem, who plays Ariel’s father King Triton, also acknowledged the responsibility of bringing out a “different side” to a classic story “without losing the original flavour”.

UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid – London
(left to right) Jonah Hauer-King, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Bailey, Rob Marshall, Javier Bardem and Daveed Diggs (Ian West/PA)

“You are creating this story that lives in so many people’s hearts and memories after all these years from the classic. So this is a different responsibility,” he told PA.

“You don’t want to upset anyone, but at the same time you have to do what you are asked to do, which is bringing a different side of it, a different colour to it, without losing the original flavour.”

British actor Jonah Hauer-King also appears in the remake in the role of Prince Eric, alongside Daveed Diggs and Rob Marshall.

Scores of famous faces descended on Leicester Square in London on Monday for the premiere, including Guy Ritchie, Stanley Tucci, Laura Whitmore, and rapper Stormzy.

The Little Mermaid is due to arrive in UK cinemas on May 26 2023.

