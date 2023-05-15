Davina McCall wins top gong at British Book Awards for look into the menopause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Davina McCall wins top gong at British Book Awards for look into the menopause

By Press Association
Davina McCall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Davina McCall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Davina McCall and her co-author Dr Naomi Potter have claimed book of the year at the British Book Awards for their exploration into the menopause.

Menopausing, a non-fiction guide which shares real-life stories, science and advice about perimenopause and menopause, was chosen from the 12 individual category winners who were announced during the ceremony – nicknamed The Nibbies – at Grosvenor House in London on Monday.

TV presenter McCall, 55, has been outspoken about the lack of medical knowledge on the subject in recent years and has opened up about her own menopause journey and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in a number of Channel 4 documentaries.

Menopausing (The British Book Awards/HQ, HarperCollins/PA)

The work was praised by a panel of judges that included Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, broadcaster and author Anita Rani, radio host Vick Hope, comedian Ellie Taylor and Waterstones Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho.

Reflecting on Menopausing, Guru-Murthy said: ”This book helped get a nationwide conversation going about menopause and captured the zeitgeist.

“It was cleverly marketed and nurtured by the publishing team through considerable obstacles.

“The pairing of Davina McCall with Dr Naomi Potter was clever enough to produce an authoritative and useful yet entertaining book about an important and ignored subject.”

It also won in the non-fiction lifestyle and illustrated book of the year category, seeing off tough competition from the likes of Jamie Oliver for One and The Climate Book by Greta Thunberg.

A Pocketful of Happiness (The British Book Awards/Gallery UK, Simon & Schuster/PA)

For overall book of the year, it triumphed over renowned names including Richard E Grant, who won in the non-fiction audiobook of the year category for A Pocketful of Happiness, and former Love Island star Dr Alex George, who took home the prize for best children’s non-fiction for A Better Day.

It also beat titles which developed strong followings on social media such as Verity by Colleen Hoover, which won best pageturner, and Babel by R F Kuang, which won best fiction.

Bestselling novelist Bonnie Garmus, 66, who wrote her debut novel aged 64, was named author of the year for her comical fiction tale Lessons in Chemistry.

Alice Oseman, creator of the bestselling Heartstopper graphic novels which inspired the hit Netflix series, was awarded illustrator of the year.

Philip Jones, chair of the British Book Awards judges and The Bookseller’s editor, said: “Readers were the real winners this year, with titles ranging from Menopausing to Tyger to I’m a Fan demonstrating the remarkable virtuosity of the book business, especially for its role in amplifying and creating conversations around mental health, misogyny, sexuality and gender, the menopause and more.

“These awards give the lie to the idea that publishing is a one-track business: our judges this year opted to reward exceptional and compelling narratives expertly brought to market, with the book trade lauded for its commitment to promoting all types of reading for all types of reader.”

Alice O’Keeffe, chair of the book of the year judges and books editor, said: “Our panel of judges rose to the challenge of choosing the 2023 British Book Award winners from the strong shortlists this year.

“From mind-expanding fantasy to cerebral crime, and from heartfelt memoir to life-changing advice on the menopause, we celebrate these fabulous books and the dedication of publishers who bring them to readers everywhere.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
2
General view of Charleston Drive in Dundee
Two men charged as £13.5k worth of drugs found in Dundee
3
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
5
4
Christopher Maxwell.
Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating
5
CR0042712, Neil Henderson, Markinch. Ibrox Disaster Memorial. Picture shows; Pics of unveiling and blessing of the completely upgraded Markinch Ibrox Disaster Memorial for the five boys from the village that were killed in the tragedy. The memorial stone now sits in a specially created garden area with a new fence which is designed to look like the Ibrox stadium gates and includes the five boys names. Sunday May 14th 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rangers legends help unveil Ibrox Disaster memorial garden in Markinch
6
Police outside Lovett's barbers on Exchange Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in
7
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
8
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0042918 Humza Yousaf is visiting NHS24's Contact Centre at Caledonian House in Dundee
Humza Yousaf reacts to Dundee woman’s shock eight-year surgery wait
4
9
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
10
Perth Sheriff Court..... 17.07.17 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Matthew Pope is led from court see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
SIM card find could sink Dundee killer Matthew Pope’s parole bid