Sussexes make first public appearance together since Meghan’s coronation absence

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their first public appearance together since Meghan’s absence at the King’s coronation earlier this month.

The couple were accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event in New York on Tuesday.

The ceremony honoured “game-changing” grantee partners and visionary leaders committed to the organisation’s mission of “advancing collective power and creating safe, just and equitable futures for women, girls, and gender-expansive people”.

The duchess received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

She wore a strapless gold midi dress with scalloped pattern detailing.

Meghan was presented with the award by renowned journalist and feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

Her acceptance speech closed out the gala where she said: “It’s never too late to start.

“You can be the visionary of your own life… There is still so much work to be done.

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organisation,” she said, looking over Ms Steinem, who introduced her alongside current foundation chief executive Teresa Younger.

“It allowed me to recognise that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

Tuesday’s event marks the first public event that Harry and Meghan have attended together since the duke made the solo trip to the King’s coronation earlier this month.

Meghan had opted to stay at their US home in Montecito, California, with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Last year the pair became the recipients of the NAACP President’s Award as well as the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award, at a ceremony also held in New York.

The event comes amid several High Court trials involving the Harry in the UK.

The duke is attempting to bring a second legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when in the UK.

He is also bringing a contested claim against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.