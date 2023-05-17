Des O’Connor’s daughter takes legal action against Met over detective comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Des O’Connor’s daughter takes legal action against Met over detective comments

By Press Association
Des O’Connor with his (left to right) daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam, and daughter Kristina (Jonny Green/PA)
Des O’Connor with his (left to right) daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam, and daughter Kristina (Jonny Green/PA)

Des O’Connor’s daughter has accused a police misconduct panel of failing to address “predatory and abusive” actions of a detective who said she was “amazingly hot”, the High Court heard.

Kristina O’Connor, whose father is the late comedian and entertainer, was sent numerous inappropriate messages by James Mason after he responded to her report of an attempted robbery in October 2011, the panel was told.

The officer asked her out to dinner while taking her statement about the incident, in which she was assaulted by a group of men trying to steal her phone, it heard.

Mr Mason, who kept his job and went on to work alongside former Met commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, then sent Ms O’Connor a series of personal emails, including one telling her she was “amazingly hot”.

A police misconduct panel found in October 2021 Mr Mason “deliberately and repeatedly abused his position for a sexual purpose” and his conduct “amounted to gross misconduct”, before he was given a final written warning.

On Tuesday, Ms O’Connor’s lawyers argued at the Royal Courts of Justice in London that the Metropolitan Police and the panel chair failed to appreciate “the gravamen of her complaint” and identify “she had been the victim of direct discrimination”.

The police misconduct panel and the Metropolitan Police dispute some of her claims about how they handled the process.

In written argument, Fiona Murphy KC and Caoilfhionn Gallagher KC, representing Ms O’Connor, said the panel fell into “obvious public law error” by “failing to take account of relevant factors”.

The lawyers went on: “The panel did not consider or address the seriousness of Mr Mason’s conduct. This was an obvious error in its approach.”

They accused the panel of not regarding the effect Mr Mason’s actions would have on public confidence and placing “prominent reliance” on the harm caused to the detective if he lost his job.

Ms O’Connor’s lawyers said the panel failed “to address the predatory and abusive dimensions to his actions concluding only that his motivations were sexual and that his intentions were to seek to form a personal relationship”.

They went on: “They failed to have any regard to the directly discriminatory nature of his conduct.

“It was absolutely not sufficient for the panel to leave those considering its conclusions to infer that they would have the fact that Ms O’Connor is a woman at the ‘forefront of their mind’ nor is it possible to in fact infer that they did so from the mere reference to a sexual motive.

“The direct discrimination in this matter went far beyond Mr Mason’s sexual motivation.”

They added: “They failed to have any regard to the fact that Mr Mason’s conduct was operationally dishonest and improper.”

In respect of the panel, the claim concerns its decision to impose the sanction of a final written warning, while the one against the Met focuses on the handling of allegations against Mr Mason.

Anne Studd KC, representing the Metropolitan Police, said in her written argument: “It is incorrect to state that the commissioner failed to identify or investigate a lack of integrity in an operational environment.

“The investigation took full account of the fact that Mr Mason’s conduct arose in the conduct of his police work, and that in doing so he used a position of trust to pursue an improper sexual relationship.”

She concluded that the claims against the force should be dismissed.

The force said in a statement issued after Tuesday’s hearing: “The behaviour of former DCI Mason was wholly unacceptable and the commissioner has made clear that officers who behave in this way have no place in the Met.

“On the facts of this case, we consider the claim against the commissioner about the handling of the allegations should be dismissed.

“The commissioner does not seek to justify or support the panel’s decision.”

In written argument, lawyers representing Mr Mason, who is an interested party in the hearing, said he “contests all parts of the claim”.

They further argue the panel “followed a clear, structured approach in coming to its decision”.

Mr Mason resigned from the Metropolitan Police in November 2022.

The hearing before Mr Justice Swift will continue on Wednesday, with a judgment expected at a later date.

