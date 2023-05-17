Holly Willoughby and Stanley Tucci meet King at Prince’s Trust Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Holly Willoughby and Stanley Tucci meet King at Prince’s Trust Awards

By Press Association
The King meets Prince’s Trust award winners and the charity’s celebrity ambassadors, Holly Willoughby and Stanley Tucci, during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)
The King meets Prince’s Trust award winners and the charity’s celebrity ambassadors, Holly Willoughby and Stanley Tucci, during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

Holly Willoughby was all smiles as she met the King at Buckingham Palace alongside US actor Stanley Tucci for The Prince’s Trust Awards.

The This Morning host and the Hollywood star, who are Prince’s Trust ambassadors, looked relaxed as they chatted to Charles at the event on Wednesday.

They were accompanied by Motaz Amer, whom they presented the young change maker award to during the ceremony.

Prince’s Trust Awards
The King meets Prince’s Trust ambassadors Holly Willoughby and Stanley Tucci (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph)

The annual event recognises young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

Willoughby donned a yellow dress which featured a cap sleeve and buttons up to her neck for the occasion while Tucci sported a cream suit with a faint check pattern and a darker-toned tie.

Presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Spice Girl Geri Horner, former Strictly Come Dancing dancer Oti Mabuse, singer Sam Ryder, musician Nile Rodgers, and magician Dynamo were among the other celebrity ambassadors who met the King at the event.

Ahead of her royal job, Willoughby appeared on ITV’s This Morning alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Willoughby told This Morning viewers: “I put my posh dress on today because later on this afternoon I am heading to Buckingham Palace and there the King will be, and we get to introduce the award winners to the King so he can say well done, which is all quite exciting isn’t it?”