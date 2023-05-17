Beyonce fans ‘so lucky’ to have tickets to first date of UK tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beyonce fans ‘so lucky’ to have tickets to first date of UK tour

By Press Association
Beyonce fans feel ‘so lucky’ to have secured tickets to first UK tour date (Sian Blackham/PA)
Beyonce fans feel 'so lucky' to have secured tickets to first UK tour date (Sian Blackham/PA)

British Beyonce fans have said they felt “so lucky” to have secured tickets for the first date of the singer’s UK tour.

The atmosphere around Cardiff’s Principality Stadium was described as “buzzing”, with Beyonce songs being played “in every bar” close to the Welsh venue.

Thousands of people descended on the area on Wednesday night for the concert, which followed other European dates in Stockholm, Sweden, and Brussels, Belgium.

Sian Blackham, a senior media manager for a charity, travelled from Gloucestershire to see Beyonce in Cardiff.

“The atmosphere is buzzing. So many happy people – Beyonce is being played in every bar. She’s an absolute icon,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Blackham, 44, added: “I’m a huge Beyonce fan and have loved her since her career took off with Destiny’s Child.

“I’m with my best friend, goddaughter and her auntie. This is our fourth time seeing Beyonce together, the first since the pandemic.

“We feel so lucky to be at her first show in the UK and I’m super grateful to my best friend and goddaughter who secured the tickets – no easy feat.”

Thousands of people descended on Cardiff’s Principality Stadium (Sian Blackham/PA)

Ms Blackham said she hoped Beyonce would play her hit song Halo, which was played for the first dance at her wedding in September 2012.

She told PA that her husband Matt is now a Beyonce fan “by association”.

“(She has) so many hits but I just know she’ll give us a performance we’ll never forget,” Ms Blackham said.

Asked why Beyonce continues to garner so much support from fans, she said: “She’s a global icon, a powerhouse, such a talented and gifted artist.

“She’s a role model and inspiration. She’s for everyone.”

Beyonce sings to raise money for coronavirus relief
The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years (Ian West/PA)

Inside the stadium, the atmosphere was described as “electrifying”, with fans describing the experience as “one of those mind-blowing, memorable moments”.

Nicola Stacey Jones, 54, from Risca, in Wales, told PA that Beyonce’s voice was “like velvet”.

“The atmosphere is electrifying, the music is vibrating around the stadium so your heart bounces. Beyonce is pitch perfect with moves to match,” she said.

At the time she spoke to PA, Crazy In Love was playing, at which point Ms Jones said “everyone was on their feet”.

“It’s one of those tick box … mind-blowing, memorable moments – I was there sort of thing,” she said.

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years and she is due to perform at other UK venues including London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

She kicked off the tour in Stockholm with an explosive show that included video projections and animations as well as robotic devices, silver moon rovers and pyrotechnics.

The setlist spanned her two-decade career, with the singer shifting through several extravagant outfit changes.

US business magazine Forbes previously estimated the tour could earn Beyonce more than £1.6 billion.

