Entertainment Music

UK Beyonce fans say seeing singer live was a 'mind-blowing, memorable moment'

By Press Association
UK Beyonce fans say seeing singer live was a ‘mind-blowing, memorable moment’ (Andrew White/PA)
UK Beyonce fans say seeing singer live was a ‘mind-blowing, memorable moment’ (Andrew White/PA)

Beyonce fans said seeing the US singer live was “one of those mind-blowing, memorable moments” after an “electrifying” performance in Cardiff.

Thousands descended on the Principality Stadium on Wednesday night to see the “global icon” perform on the first UK date of her Renaissance world tour.

The show included video projections and animations, as well as robotic devices, silver moon rovers and pyrotechnics, plus multiple extravagant outfit changes from the singer.

Thousands of people descended on the Principality Stadium on Wednesday for the first UK date of the singer’s Renaissance world tour (Andrew White/PA)

Beyonce’s setlist spanned her two-decade career, including tracks from last year’s Renaissance album, including Break My Soul and Cuff It.Throughout the performance the singer commanded the stage, smiling, laughing and at one point donning a striped black and gold bee outfit, paired with black gloves and sunglasses, paying homage to her nickname – Queen Bey.

Fans described feeling “so lucky” to have secured tickets for Wednesday’s show and said the atmosphere had been “buzzing”.

The show featured multiple extravagant outfit changes from the singer (Andrew White/PA)

Nicola Stacey Jones, 54, from Risca in Wales, told PA that Beyonce’s voice was “like velvet”.

“The atmosphere is electrifying, the music is vibrating around the stadium so your heart bounces. Beyonce is pitch perfect with moves to match,” she said.

At the time she spoke to PA, the singer’s hit song Crazy In Love had been playing, at which point Ms Jones said “everyone was on their feet”.

“It’s one of those tick box… mind-blowing, memorable moments – I was there sort of thing,” she said.

(Andrew White/PA)

Sian Blackham, a senior media manager for a charity, said ahead of the show tracks by Beyonce had been playing “in every bar” near to the stadium.

“She’s an absolute icon,” she told PA

Ms Blackham, 44, added: “I’m a huge Beyonce fan and have loved her since her career took off with Destiny’s Child.

“I’m with my best friend, goddaughter and her auntie. This is our fourth time seeing Beyonce together, the first since the pandemic.

(Andrew White/PA)

“We feel so lucky to be at her first show in the UK and I’m super grateful to my best friend and goddaughter who secured the tickets – no easy feat.”

Ms Blackham said she had hoped Beyonce would play her hit song Halo, which was played for the first dance at her wedding in September 2012.

She told PA her husband Matt was now a Beyonce fan “by association”.

Asked why Beyonce continued to garner so much support from fans, she said: “She’s a global icon, a powerhouse – such a talented and gifted artist.

(Sian Blackham/PA)

“She’s a role model and inspiration. She’s for everyone.”

The Renaissance world tour is Beyonce’s first in seven years and she is due to perform at other UK venues including London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

She kicked off the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, with an explosive show in which she welcomed fans “to the Renaissance”.

US business magazine Forbes previously estimated the tour could earn Beyonce more than £1.6 billion.

