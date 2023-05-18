David Beckham ‘very excited’ to meet King at prestigious fashion award ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Beckham ‘very excited’ to meet King at prestigious fashion award ceremony

By Press Association
Charles shakes the hand of David Beckham (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Charles shakes the hand of David Beckham (Jonathan Brady/PA)

David Beckham said he was “very excited” to meet the King at a prestigious fashion award ceremony in London, claiming he is a “huge royalist”.

The former England captain presented Charles with a jar of honey, made in his own beehive, claiming it would be “rude not to” at the event hosted by the British Fashion Council.

He added that he had been a “secret” fan of fashion for years and always tried to “dress different” as a youngster.

The King visited the 180 Studios art gallery in the Strand to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design
David Beckham offers the King a jar of his own home produced honey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Before meeting him, Beckham, ambassadorial president at the BFC, said: “Obviously it’s been a big few weeks for His Majesty and the family but we are all very excited about being here today.

“It will be a pleasure to meet our King today. I have always been a huge royalist and I was brought up to love the royal family.

“Fashion secretly has been a part of my life for many years – even when I was a young boy I always liked to dress in things that were different and different hair styles as you’ve seen over the years.”

He added that it was a “huge honour” to “encourage and inspire” young designers who benefit from the BFC’s scholarships.

“Being part of the BFC over the years has been a huge honour for me to help encourage, inspire and inform these incredible creatives, especially over the last couple of years,” he said.

“It’s been so challenging for them in their industry, so to see them adapt proves how inspired they are.”

After the event, Beckham embraced the award’s recipient, Sierra Leone designer Foday Dumbuya, in his design workshop, saying he had made his first Unicef trip to the country in 2008 as it “really needs a spotlight”.

Mr Dumbuya, who moved to London at the age of 12, said he shared a “common ground” with Beckham as he hoped to inspire a generation of boys from Sierra Leone after the country was “torn apart” by war in the late 90s.

Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design
The King after presenting Foday Dumbuya with the Queen Elizabeth II Design Award (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “As a kid, I remember him coming to Sierra Leone, the way that ignited kids who loved David Beckham.

“It put Sierra Leone on the map, so we do have a common ground in a way.

“As a global ambassador he inspires people to think they can do anything. For that young kid watching him on TV, he gets to connect to him and believe he can achieve whatever he’s achieved.

“It is telling stories about London, Sierra Leone, West Africa – for me it’s about how we bring those stories to life.”

In a tearful speech after receiving his award, Mr Dumbuya said: “Things like this don’t happen to people where I’m from.

“This award is for all young British and Sierra Leone kids who continue to dream – please don’t stop dreaming.”

