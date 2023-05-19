Def Leppard return home to help save famous Sheffield venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Def Leppard return home to help save famous Sheffield venue

By Press Association
Def Leppard performing on stage (Danny Lawson/PA)
Def Leppard performing on stage (Danny Lawson/PA)

Def Leppard have returned home to help save The Leadmill as they rocked the famous Sheffield venue with a one-off show ahead of the European leg of their world stadium tour.

The Rock-and-Roll Hall of Fame inductees returned to band’s home city on Friday night to thrill the 850 fans who packed into the under-threat club – three days before the band plays to 44,000 at Sheffield United’s nearby Bramall Lane ground.

Those who snapped-up the One Night Only tickets within hours were warned not to expect a toned-down acoustic reinterpretation of their classic hits when Elliott, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Vivian Campbell and Rick Allen took to the smaller-than-usual stage for their first-ever Leadmill appearance.

As promised, the band – which has sold more than 110 million records in their 46-year career – wowed the mix of 80s survivors and a surprising number of young, new recruits with an hour of full-volume, full-electric, full-on energy rock, despite the intimate setting.

It was 10 songs in before singer Joe Elliott launched into the instantly recognisable hits Hysteria and Pour Some Sugar On Me.

But there was no Animal, Love Bites and Let’s Get Rocked on the set list as the gig was wrapped up in just over an hour with an encore – following a chorus of “we want more” – of Wasted.

Last year, The Leadmill announced it was in danger of closure after its landlords, Electric Group, issued an eviction notice – a move which provoked outrage from music fans and many of the household-name artists who have played there since it opened in 1980.

Def Leppard One Night Only gig – Sheffield
Def Leppard during their ‘One Night Only’ gig at The Leadmill (Danny Lawson/PA)

Earlier this week, the venue issued a new plea to fans, saying the landlords “have recently moved forward with their plans to evict The Leadmill”.

Ahead of the show, the band said it wanted to shine a light on The Leadmill’s plight and proceeds from the gig are being donated to Music Venue Trust.

Before the gig, Elliott said: “Sheffield is in the very DNA of this band.

“We are ecstatic to be starting the European leg of our world tour at home at Bramall Lane.

“When thinking of a warm-up, it made sense to do a special set at The Leadmill, in the city where it all started.

“We know there are a lot of small music venues struggling across the UK, so we wanted to give back to what gave to us.”

Ben Hartley, live promoter for The Leadmill, said: “The fact that a local act that has gone on to play stadiums across the world is willing to come back home and support us in a time of need – as well as thousands of other integral grassroots venues across the UK – speaks volumes of their character.”

Def Leppard have packed out stadiums across North and South America over the last year with co-headliners Motley Crue.

The tour moves to Bramall Lane on Monday – where Sheffield United fan Elliott will no doubt be celebrating the Blades’ recent promotion to the Premier League – and return to the UK for a Wembley Stadium date on July 1.

Friday also saw the release of Def Leppard’s new album Drastic Symphonies, which is a collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra featuring reworkings of some of their best-known hits.

Dominic Madden, CEO of Electric Group – which runs music venues in London, Bristol and Newcastle, said the building was threatened with redevelopment into flats when they bought it in 2017 and they saved it with the intention of it continuing to operate as a music venue.

Mr Madden said: “The current Leadmill campaign is unfortunately misleading people into thinking we want to close the venue with no regard for its history.”

He said: “We recognise the roots of the Leadmill within the community and we are determined to see it succeed and thrive.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks