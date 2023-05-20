Star Wars actor Forest Whitaker says first Scottish visit is ‘a touch of magic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star Wars actor Forest Whitaker says first Scottish visit is ‘a touch of magic’

By Press Association
Forest Whitaker won an Oscar for his 2006 portrayal of Idi Amin (Ian West/PA)
Forest Whitaker won an Oscar for his 2006 portrayal of Idi Amin (Ian West/PA)

Actor Forest Whitaker, who won an Oscar for The Last King Of Scotland, said his first visit north of the border is a “touch of magic”.

The star reflected on his role in the 2006 film, in which he played Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, and the “massive” impact it had on his career.

He was tight-lipped on his future appearances as Saw Gerrera in the Star Wars universe but said he would love to explore the character’s past.

Whitaker told the PA news agency: “I didn’t do anything with Idi Amin that was in Scotland.

“It was just a shot, I think at the beginning, where James (McAvoy) jumps into the river.

“So for me it’s exciting to be here, you know. It’s a touch of magic, I guess.”

Whitaker planned on visiting Edinburgh Castle and taking in the city’s “beautiful” buildings during his stay in the capital.

The 61-year-old picked up a £500,000 cheque for his charity, the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative, from the People’s Postcode Lottery at its 13th annual gala.

He said Idi Amin’s fascination with Scottish traditions, such as kilts and bagpipes, was a “big part of him”.

He said: “When I received (the Oscar) I was overwhelmed and emotional.

“That wasn’t my goal initially. My goal was to try and capture this man.”

The actor spent weeks in Uganda researching the role, as well as learning Swahili.

Despite the atrocities that took place under the military leader’s rule, some considered him an anti-colonial hero.

Understanding Amin’s paranoia was key to his portrayal of the Ugandan leader, Whitaker said.

The same behaviours that made Amin effective on the battlefield were “inhumane” in normal life.

London Film Festival – The Last King of Scotland premiere
Whitaker was in Edinburgh to collect a cheque for his charity (Ian West/PA)

Whitaker said: “Once you understand all those things, all of a sudden the character’s not dark – he’s not all evil.

“He has his own fears and problems and you try to uncover them.

“It doesn’t mean that the deeds he did weren’t horrific because they were.”

Whitaker said the film was “massive” for him, adding: “Being acknowledged by your peers, it’s quite an extraordinary thing.”

In Disney’s Star Wars franchise, Whitaker has appeared five times in films, TV shows and video games as the revolutionary Saw Gerrera.

He said: “I really do like playing Saw Gerrera. I like Saw Gerrera a lot.

“He’s really trying to save the people.”

Anything examining Gerrera in the “younger period” would be “great”, Whitaker said.

He said he is planning on returning to a directorial role for a project called Better Angels next year.

The script looks at child soldiers, he added.

