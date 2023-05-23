Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Sir Salman Rushdie ‘writing again’ after attack

By Press Association
Sir Salman Rushdie after being made a Companion of Honour by the Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir Salman Rushdie after being made a Companion of Honour by the Princess Royal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

British novelist Sir Salman Rushdie said he has started writing again after being attacked in New York.

The writer was among those recognised at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after being made a Companion of Honour.

Sir Salman, who was repeatedly stabbed, allegedly by an Islamic extremist, at an event last year, said it “took a while” but he has finally started working again.

Asked when he expects to complete his next book, he said: “Oh, I’ll let you know.”

Sir Salman Rushdie is made a Companion of Honour by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle
Sir Salman Rushdie is made a Companion of Honour by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking after the investiture ceremony, in which he met the Princess Royal, Sir Salman said it was a “great honour” to be recognised for a “lifetime” of work and described Anne as “very generous”.

The 75-year-old has been the victim of repeated death threats and attempts on his life since the publication of his 1988 novel The Satanic Verses.

The book, inspired by the life of Islamic prophet Mohammed, prompted the then-supreme leader of Iran, Ruhollah Khomeini, to issue a fatwa calling for Sir Salman’s death.

Reflecting on last year’s attack, Sir Salman said: “I am pretty well recovered, which is why I’m able to be here. I had to wait a while.”

Mark Selby
Mark Selby was also honoured on Tuesday (PA)

English snooker player Mark Selby was also among those to be honoured on Tuesday.

Selby, known by fans as the Jester from Leicester, was made an MBE for his services to snooker and charity in the 2022 Birthday Honours List, the late Queen’s last.

The snooker ace was praised by mental health charity Mind for speaking publicly about his ongoing struggle with depression, admitting he suffered a “relapse” after losing a Masters tournament in January 2022.

[[title]]

[[text]]

