Free tickets released for nation’s heroes to attend Camilla’s literary festival

By Press Association
Queen Camilla’s charity is holding its first literary festival (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen’s Reading Room charity is giving away 2,500 free tickets to NHS staff, charity workers and members of the Armed Forces for its first ever literary festival.

The one-day event at Hampton Court Palace on Sunday June 11 features a line up of stars and authors including Dame Judi Dench, David Harewood, Robert Harris and Kate Mosse.

Other newly announced speakers include Dame Joanna Lumley, Richard E Grant, Sir Derek Jacobi, and Ben Elton.

Vicki Perrin, chief executive of The Queen’s Reading Room, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to treat some of our nation’s heroes to a day out at Hampton Court Palace, on us.

“We hope that they will come away inspired by the incredible authors, actors and experts with us at our festival, and by the amazing stories they have to share.”

The free tickets are available via ticketsforgood.org and ticketsfortroops.org.uk.

Up to 8,000 people are expected to attend the celebration of the written word, held at Henry VIII’s former home in Surrey.

Tickets are also available to buy at thequeensreadingroom.co.uk.

Camilla reading The Gruffalo with illustrator Axel Scheffler (right), during a visit to Rudolf Ross Grundschule School in Hamburg (Ben Birchall/PA)

Book lover Camilla launched her Reading Room as an Instagram book club in 2021 to inspire readers during lockdown.

It was relaunched as a charity in February to work on advancing education by promoting the appreciation of literature among adults and children.

The festival is a co-production between The Queen’s Reading Room and Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for Hampton Court Palace.

Proceeds will go towards the ongoing work of both charities.

