Stormzy and Wet Leg among Silver Clef Award winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy and Wet Leg among Silver Clef Award winners

By Press Association
Stormzy (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

Stormzy has been announced as the winner of the prestigious O2 Silver Clef Award.

The grime star will be celebrated at the ceremony in June, held in association with music therapy charity Nordoff and Robbins.

The gong is awarded for outstanding contribution to music and has been won by the likes of David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Roger Waters, Sir Paul McCartney, George Michael, Annie Lennox, Dame Shirley Bassey, Kylie Minogue, The Rolling Stones, Oasis and Coldplay.

It has also been announced that indie rock group Wet Leg will receive the New Music Award, while Biffy Clyro will win Best Live Act.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Wet Leg (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Neneh Cherry will be given the Outstanding Achievement gong, while Mark King of Level 42 will receive the Icon Award, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson wins the Classical Award.

Winners of Best Male, Best Female, Best Group, International and Innovation will be announced in June, ahead of the ceremony.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of artists who touch the lives of people through their music, and the event helps to raise vital funds ensuring Nordoff and Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

Wet Leg said: “To the hunnies at Nordoff and Robbins, tysm (thank you so much) for choosing us for Best new music award!?! We’re blushing red as lobsters.

“We’re so stoked to be supporting Nordoff and Robbins to bring music to those who need it most!

“Through their work, they provide music therapists to isolated children and adults which allows them to break down barriers whilst making real connections with other people.”

Kerrang! Awards 2022
James Johnston, Simon Neil and Ben Johnston of Biffy Clyro (Suzan Moore/PA)

Scottish band Biffy Clyro said: “We’re so pleased to receive the Best Live Act Award. Some of our favourite memories have been created on stage and nothing compares to the response from a live audience.

“Music brings us together in such a unique way– all people – from non-verbal children to older people with dementia can really respond and communicate in the music therapy sessions, which is why Nordoff and Robbins’ work is so incredibly important.”

The awards will be given out at a lunchtime ceremony on June 30 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks