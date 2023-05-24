Spice Girl Melanie C to headline 2023 Grand Prix Ball

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spice Girl Melanie C is to headline the 2023 Grand Prix ball to raise money for Unicef.

The pop star will sing a live set at the annual event, which will feature performances from Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington.

Each year the Grand Prix ball welcomes motor racing heroes, sporting stars and celebrities to raise money for the humanitarian charity, which operates in 190 countries worldwide.

The popstar will sing a live set at the annual event, which raised money for charity Unicef (Yui Mok/PA)

This year’s charity gala will take place on the grounds of The Hurlingham Club, alongside the River Thames in Fulham, London.

As well as performances from Melanie C and the Strictly professionals, the event will feature DJ sets from Denise Van Outen.

The gala dinner will be opened by opera singer Carly Paoli, who is known to be a favourite of the King.

Nadiya Bychkova (left) and Kai Widdrington are also due to perform at the event (PA)

The Grand Prix ball, founded in 2010 by entrepreneur and explorer Jonny Dodge, aims to raise money for Unicef and kick off the British Grand Prix weekend.

Last year’s guests included the likes of Naomie Harris, Kimberly Wyatt, Max Rogers, Konnie Huq, Heather Small, and AJ and Curtis Pritchard.

The 2023 Grand Prix Ball is due to take place on July 5.