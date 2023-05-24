Competition launched to re-name Birmingham’s much-loved ‘Raging Bull’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail bosses have launched a competition to give a permanent new name to the mechanical bull which wowed crowds at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Network Rail announced plans in February to install the 10-metre (32ft) tall creation, currently named the Raging Bull, in the atrium of Birmingham’s New Street station.

In a statement on Wednesday, Network Rail and the West Midlands Combined Authority said members of the public were being given a two-week window to email their name suggestions for the two-and-a-half tonne bull.

🐂Look who’s back👀 🐮Our famous #cwg22 bull is having a makeover before his return home to Birmingham New St this Summer ☀️ 💡But we need your help giving him a new name💭 📧Email your suggestions to NameTheBull@networkrail.co.uk More info here👉🏻 https://t.co/g44z9dV01w pic.twitter.com/NzNhB1sUMi — Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) May 24, 2023

Potential names will then be put to a public vote, with the winner being revealed by June 23, ahead of the bull’s official unveiling on New Street’s concourse in July.

Major work is ongoing to make the bull suitable for its new home.

Special effects designers at Artem, which originally built the bull, are re-moulding new parts so it meets fire regulations and fitting new mechanisms so its head, eyes and tail move in similar ways to how they did during the Games.

Lord Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail, said: “Much work has been going on to get the bull ready for its new home at Birmingham New Street, where it will be a towering piece of art admired by the thousands of people who use the station every day.

Performers surround the Raging Bull during the opening ceremony last July (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Network Rail is honoured to be entrusted with this much-loved icon for public display.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “As well as being a delightful attraction for tourists and local people to marvel at and enjoy, the bull will always be a reminder of our success.”

Mike Kelt, CEO of special effects company Artem, said: “It has been an honour to remake the Bull so it can live on to remind everyone of the Commonwealth experience, and the fantastic history that is locked up in Birmingham’s past.”

Entries should be sent to namethebull@networkrail.co.uk ahead of a shortlist announcement in early June.