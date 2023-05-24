Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Mae Muller announces ‘vulnerable and empowering’ debut album

By Press Association
Mae Muller has announced a debut album which she described as “vulnerable and empowering”. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mae Muller has announced that her debut album will be “empowering” as her “vulnerable” side is showcased.

The 25-year-old singer – who finished second last month with I Wrote A Song at the Eurovision Song Contest when she was the UK entrant – will release the 17 track-LP Sorry I’m Late on September 15.

She said: “I’m so excited about the album coming out. I can’t wait for the fans that have stuck by me from the beginning to hear the record, and for those that have been so supportive on my Eurovision journey to hear more music.

“I’m really showing a different side of myself on this album: a vulnerable one, one that I haven’t spoken about before.

“I can be strong, sassy, confident, and I can also be sad and have my low moments, but I’m still me… it’s just as empowering to show both sides.”

The record will feature her Eurovision dance-pop break-up song – which reached number nine in the UK charts – as well as her previously released tracks I Just Came To Dance and Better Days, the later a collaboration with Neiked and Polo G.

Other songs on the album include Sorry Daniel, Bitch With A Broken Heart, Me, Myself & I, Tatiana (featuring Dylan), Somebody New, I Wish I Could Hate You, Little Bit Sad, MTJL, Breathe, Something Real, Nervous (In A Good Way), Porn Lied To Us, Miss America and Written By A Woman.

The tracks are described as exploring “love and loss, dating and relationships with fearless honesty” as well as “capturing the broader frustrations of young women today” and creating “a love letter to the multiplicity of women”.

London-born Muller also “thanked” fans on Instagram “for sticking” with her.

She added: “I can’t wait to laugh, dance, sing and cry with you to this album!!! i love it so much, almost as much as i love all of you.”

At Liverpool, Muller finished 25th with I Wrote A Song, claiming 24 points as Germany came below the UK, on 18 points.

Sweden’s Loreen, who previously won Eurovision in 2012, took home victory on the night with Tattoo.

