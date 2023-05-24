Vanessa Feltz: Rolf Harris ‘knew I couldn’t do anything about live TV groping’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Vanessa Feltz: Rolf Harris ‘knew I couldn’t do anything about live TV groping’

By Press Association
Vanessa Feltz said Rolf Harris “knew” she “couldn’t do anything” about the disgraced Australian entertainer allegedly groping her live on TV (PA)
Vanessa Feltz said Rolf Harris “knew” she “couldn’t do anything” about the disgraced Australian entertainer allegedly groping her live on TV (PA)

Vanessa Feltz said Rolf Harris “knew” she “couldn’t do anything” about him allegedly groping her live on TV.

The disgraced Australian entertainer, who died on May 10 aged 93, was a family favourite for decades before being convicted of a string of indecent assaults in June 2014.

On Wednesday, Feltz recalled to This Morning an incident during a segment when she was presenting Channel 4’s morning talk show The Big Breakfast – which previously aired from 1992 to 2002.

When she was the on-the-bed interviewer, Feltz said “she could hear” her dress being “scrunched up” by Harris.

Rolf Harris court case
Rolf Harris at Southwark Crown Court in London (PA)

“I was absolutely shocked because it’s Rolf Harris, for goodness sake, that we all adored,” she said.

“And also (it was) live on telly. And also, it’s a daytime, lovely show with lots of kids watching…. so I couldn’t say, ‘Get your hand off my leg’, or, ‘Stop touching me’.”

She added: “He knew that he was doing it to me in those circumstances where I couldn’t do anything.”

Feltz said she “suddenly” threw to a break which “TV presenters are not really allowed to do” and “jumped off the bed”.

She added: “For all I knew I was the only person that had ever happened to, I didn’t know… Nobody had ever said a bad word about him in front of me.”

Feltz said police went to her house in 2013 to ask about footage from the incident.

Harris was the second person convicted under the high-profile sex crime investigation Operation Yewtree, set up in the wake of abuse claims made against late DJ and entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Harris was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986.

Mr Justice Sweeney told him: “Your reputation lies in ruins. You have been stripped of your honours and you have no-one to blame but yourself.”

In May 2017, Harris was formally cleared of four unconnected historical sex offences, which he had denied.

Harris and a lemur at London Zoo in 1998
Harris and a lemur at London Zoo in 1998 (PA)

Later the same year, one of the 12 indecent assault convictions was overturned by the Court of Appeal.

On May 19 2017, Harris was released on licence, less than three years after his sentence began.

His death certificate, filed at Maidenhead Town Hall and seen by the PA news agency, lists the causes of death as neck cancer and “frailty of old age”.

Harris died at his home in Bray, Berkshire.

This Morning was presented by Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle on Wednesday after Phillip Schofield’s departure from the talk show and Holly Willoughby took early half-term holiday leave.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks