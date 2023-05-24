Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dua Lipa reveals how she bonded with designer Donatella Versace

By Press Association
Dua Lipa said she ‘bonded’ with Donatella Versace over their ‘shared love of this time of year’ as she revealed the clothing in their fashion collaboration (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa said she ‘bonded’ with Donatella Versace over their ‘shared love of this time of year’ as she revealed the clothing in their fashion collaboration (Ian West/PA)

Dua Lipa said she “bonded” with Donatella Versace over their “shared love of this time of year” as she revealed the clothing in their fashion collaboration.

The chart-topping 27-year-old singer, who co-hosted the Met Gala this month, co-designed the La Vacanza women’s collection with Versace.

The fashion house said this was the first time it had “opened up the design process to a collaborator in this way” as the designs debuted at a show in Cannes, France, on Tuesday.

Lipa and the Italian fashion designer’s clothing includes evening gowns, bikinis and beachwear alongside accessories such as bags and boots in laminated metallic leather and jewellery featuring butterflies and ladybugs.

Butterfly and ladybug prints previously featured in the Versace Spring-Summer 1995 collection.

Lipa said: “Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection.

“Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process.

“La Vacanza (or The Vacation in English) ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection.

“There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’ll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

Versace said the collection “celebrates the very best” of the summer with “gorgeous colours, fun prints, and light silhouettes”.

She added: “Dua loves fashion, I love music — we are the perfect duo.

“We had such a good time designing this collection together. We felt like we were on vacation and that is exactly the spirit we want people to feel when they wear our clothes.”

Versace’s brother Gianni opened the brand’s first boutique in 1978, and following his murder in 1997 Donatella took over the house’s reins.

She also described Lipa, who had worked as a model before her record deal, on Instagram as both a “superdesigner” and “Versace supermodel” and said the singer’s “passion and vision” inspired her during the creative process.

Versace added: “I love you more than you can imagine.”

Born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents, Lipa has had three UK number ones including New Rules, One Kiss with Calvin Harris and Cold Heart with Sir Elton John.

She is also set to release the track Dance The Night on Friday to accompany Barbie’s film soundtrack.

Lipa is also starring as a mermaid in the upcoming live-action film alongside Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

