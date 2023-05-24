Game Of Thrones star Indira Varma will ‘unleash terror’ in new Doctor Who role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Game Of Thrones star Indira Varma will ‘unleash terror’ in new Doctor Who role

By Press Association
Indira Varma will star in Doctor Who as the mysterious Duchess (Suzan Moore/PA)
Indira Varma will star in Doctor Who as the mysterious Duchess (Suzan Moore/PA)

Indira Varma will star in Doctor Who as the mysterious Duchess who “unleashes her terror”, the BBC has announced.

The 49-year-old Olivier Award-winning actress, known for playing Ellaria Sand in Game Of Thrones, has previously played Suzie Costello in one of the science fiction show’s spin-off series, Torchwood.

The broadcaster previously teased a future episode with the tagline “dress to impress and beware the duchess” alongside images of actors in 1800s period fashion.

Mindhunter actor Jonathan Groff, Ncuti Gatwa, who is set to take over as the Time Lord, and Millie Gibson, who is playing the Doctor’s companion Ruby Sunday, were dressed in regency era-style clothing in the photos.

Varma said: “I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him.

“I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again.”

Varma has also starred opposite Idris Elba in Luther, acts alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, and featured in historical fiction series Rome and in Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Ewan McGregor.

She is also a theatre actress, who won an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Liz Essendine in Noel Coward play Present Laughter and has been in productions of George Bernard Shaw’s Man And Superman and Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull.

Russell T Davies, who has returned as showrunner, said: “I’m overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular.

“A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror.”

BAFTA Scotland awards
Ncuti Gatwa (Jane Barlow/PA)

Other previously announced cast members include drag queen Jinkx Monsoon in an undisclosed role as the Doctor’s “most powerful enemy yet” and Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney playing Rose.

To coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary, Doctor Who will return for three special episodes featuring David Tennant as the 14th doctor.

Sex Education star Gatwa, 30, will then take over as the 15th doctor with his first episode airing over the festive period.

He will be joined by Coronation Street actress Gibson, 18, who will become the youngest companion in the show’s history.

Doctor Who will air on the BBC in the UK and Ireland and streaming platform Disney+ will show episodes to audiences elsewhere.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks