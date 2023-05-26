The recent controversies that have plagued Phillip Schofield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The recent controversies that have plagued Phillip Schofield

By Press Association
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (PA)

Phillip Schofield, who on Friday resigned from ITV after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with “a younger male colleague” at This Morning, has faced several controversies in recent months.

The veteran TV presenter, 61, announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” last weekend.

His co-presenter Holly Willoughby will remain on the show, but is taking early half-term holiday leave.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented Dancing On Ice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In a statement released through the Daily Mail, the presenter apologised for lying about the relationship.

He said: “The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them (the Daily Mail), and to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning,

“I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

He added that “contrary to speculation” the relationship was “not illegal” even though it had been “unwise”.

He went on: “I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

Pride of Britain Awards 2017 – London
Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie (Ian West/PA)

The announcement comes less than a week after he said he was stepping down from This Morning following rumours of tensions with co-presenter Willoughby.

Earlier this month, reports emerged which said the two presenters were barely speaking off-camera.

Following press coverage that their relationship had come under strain, Schofield hailed Willoughby as his “rock” in a statement to The Sun.

He said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

Despite the speculation, the duo put on a united front during the show last week and made no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.

Timothy Schofield court case
Timothy Schofield (Avon and Somerset Police)

Just a day before he stepped down This Morning, his brother Timothy was jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing a boy.

A judge told the 54-year-old former civilian police worker she had not heard a “single word of remorse” from him.

The presenter said “I no longer have a brother” following guilty verdicts in April.

Last September, Schofield and Willoughby also faced a backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Following an online outcry, the chief executive of ITV, Dame Carolyn McCall, said the pair had been “misrepresented” over the issue and stressed they had been attending as members of the media to film a segment for This Morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks