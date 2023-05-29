Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eamonn Holmes accuses former colleague Phillip Schofield of ‘toxicity’

By Press Association
Producer Martin Frizell, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (Ian West/PA)
Producer Martin Frizell, Phillip Schofield, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (Ian West/PA)

Eamonn Holmes has accused Phillip Schofield of “toxicity” amid the furore over the culture on ITV’s This Morning programme.

Schofield, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on This Morning.

In the wake of his resignation, some former This Morning employees have come out to criticise the culture at the broadcaster.

TRIC Awards 2022
Eamonn Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford (Ian West/PA)

Former This Morning resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh hit out at the show’s “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns about “bullying and discrimination” two years ago when he worked there and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

In a post on Instagram, Schofield hit back at the critics, saying that there was “no toxicity” on This Morning.

He added: “I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice.”

Referring to Schofield’s comments in an interview with Dan Wootton on GB News on Monday, Holmes accused Schofield of “toxicity”.

“I think that Phillip is absolutely right about toxicity,” he said.

“But my friend, the toxicity is not with me, Dan Wootton, or anyone else, the toxicity is with you.”

Holmes previously presented This Morning on Fridays with wife Ruth Langsford.

Schofield has been contacted for comment.

