Peter Andre makes presenting debut on GB News

Peter Andre has made his presenting debut on the GB News breakfast show.

The singer swapped his microphone for an autocue on Wednesday to present the top news stories of the day alongside co-host Ellie Costello.

The 50-year-old weighed in on debates including the “scandal” surrounding former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield and his affair with a “much younger” ITV colleague.

🚨 @MrPeterAndre and @elliecostelloTV will be with you all morning for Breakfast on GB News! Tune in now! 🖥GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF📺 Freeview 236, Sky 512, Virgin 604 pic.twitter.com/HSPPGdt3oF — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 31, 2023

While interviewing a publicity coach, Andre said: “ITV have been very much at the forefront of promoting ‘be kind’ and this seems to be a big question mark around the mental health of the young lover.”

He also reacted to the Government refusing to provide WhatsApp messages as evidence in the Covid inquiry.

Andre told a political commentator on the show: “Obviously there has been a lot of leaks to journalists so the question is, should the prime minister have an element of privacy in regards to the WhatsApp messages?

“He is in a position of authority so it’s very questionable.”

'I think there's a lot going on behind the scenes. There's even talk of a legal case.' Political commentator, @LeonEmirali, reacts to the Government standing by its refusal to provide WhatsApp messages as evidence into the Covid Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/uPEQxmEayN — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 31, 2023

There were calls on social media for Andre to be made a permeant fixture after the broadcast.

The Mysterious Girl singer first announced he would be appearing on the show during a video shared to Twitter.

I will be hosting the GB news Breakfast show tomorrow morning with @elliecostelloTV for my first ever time. Join us bright and early. 6-9:30 am @GBNEWS Watch on tv, radio and https://t.co/PV1GvI4BCq Channel 512 on sky Channel 236 on freeview pic.twitter.com/jGaaYSP4CV — Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) May 30, 2023

He said: “I’m going to be hosting the GB News breakfast show with the lovely Ellie Costello tomorrow and Thursday from 6am to 9.30am.

“I’m going to be sharing my views on what is going on in the world and I’d love to hear from you too so please get in touch with me and the team…See you bright and early.”

Andre appeared in the ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2004, losing to former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona, who became the first queen of the jungle.