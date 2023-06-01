Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Sarah, Duchess of York, lists loyalty and integrity in her ‘rule book’

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York, has loyalty and kindness in her personal rule book (Adam Davy/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York, has said loyalty, kindness and integrity feature in her own personal “rule book”.

Sarah Ferguson made the remarks during the first episode of her podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, alongside Sarah Thomson, the founder of children’s newspaper First News.

The podcast series promises “candid conversations as they spill the tea on the rollercoaster of life” with future episodes expected to feature special guests.

In the debut episode, titled “The Maiden Voyage”, Sarah said: “I call my rule book my own rule book.

“And I think anyone who’s listening, they might like to know they can make their own rule book up themselves.

King Charles III coronation
The Duchess of York in the Royal Box at the Coronation Concert (Leon Neal/PA)

“In my rule book, in my toolbox, it goes values like loyalty, kindness, integrity, goodness, courage, manners, and all these lovely things.

“But also learning, and really the university of life.”

Sarah also spoke about her shyness on the podcast, describing herself as “deeply sensitive”.

“And I’m very shy, which people don’t know,” she said, adding that she makes up for it by “over compensating”.

2021 British LGBT Awards – London
Sarah, Duchess of York (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In March, Sarah said she will “always be there” for her ex-husband Andrew.

She married the late Queen’s second eldest son in 1986 but the couple, then titled the Duke and Duchess of York, split up in 1992, although they have remained friends.

She told The Telegraph it is “sad” to see what Andrew has been through, when talking about the sexual assault claims against her ex-husband, which led to an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

Asked if the Queen was confident she would be there for Andrew after her death, Sarah told the newspaper: “She knew.

“I will always be there. Always. Because I love her.”

Sarah and Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are among the late Queen’s eight grandchildren.

